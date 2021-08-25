The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 18

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 18:

No. 18: Cleo Lemon's overtime TD pass to Greg Camarillo in 2007

Setting the stage: The 2007 season easily was the worst in Dolphins history and it seemed the Dolphins might be headed for a winless year — to go along with their perfect season — when they prepared to face the Baltimore Ravens in Miami in Week 15. The Dolphins were 0-13 and going up against a Baltimore team on a seven-game losing streak that had turned a 4-2 start into a 4-9 nightmare. The Dolphins came oh-so-close to losing this game twice, first when Baltimore had a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute but chose to kick a game-tying field goal instead of trying for a touchdown and the win, and then when Matt Stover lined up for a 44-yard field goal attempt in overtime, only to miss it wide left.

The play: The Dolphins did get their first — and only — win of that season shortly after the Stover miss and it was both sudden and spectacular. After Lorenzo Booker was dropped for a 3-yard loss and Cleo Lemon scrambled for 5 yards, the Dolphins were left with a third-and-8 from their 36. Greg Camarillo was lined up in the slot to the left of Lemon, matched up one-on-one with backup defensive back Jamaine Winborn. Camarillo ran a simple route up the middle with a quick inside move short of midfield and caught Lemon's pass in stride as he was running away from Winborn. It really was no contest from there as Camarillo raced to the end zone with members of the 1972 Dolphins on the sidelines watching and cheering.

