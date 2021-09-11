The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 1

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 1:

No. 1: The 'Hook and Lateral' — Tony Nathan's touchdown vs. San Diego in the 1981 playoffs

Setting the stage:

There's a reason the "Epic in Miami" has its own Wikipedia page and is considered in some parts as the greatest game in NFL history.

A lot of that has to do with the incredible swings in the game played on Jan. 2, 1982, which saw the San Diego Chargers take a 24-0 first-quarter lead before the Dolphins roared back to lead 38-31 with a position to seal the victory before a fumble allowed the Chargers the chance to send the game to overtime, but only after Miami had a potential game-winning field attempt blocked on the final play of regulation.

The game also featured brilliant individual performances from both sides, highlighted by Dolphins backup QB Don Strock, who engineered the brilliant comeback but also including Chargers QB Dan Fouts and tight end Kellen Winslow, who caught 13 passes and was the one who blocked that last-second field goal attempt. There were 11 NFL playoff records set that day, all of them offensively.

And then there the absolutely incredible play the Dolphins pulled off at the end of the first half, the play that's landed at number 1 in our countdown despite happening in a loss because of the sheer genius of it, the history-making aspect of it and its significance coming in a playoff game.

The play: The Dolphins scored the next 10 points after San Diego's first-quarter flurry and took over possession at their 37 after Rolf Benirschke missed a 55-yard field goal attempt with 30 seconds left in the first half. Three short completions by Strock got Miami to the San Diego 40, but only 6 seconds remained. Instead of attempting a long-shot 58-yard field goal, the Dolphins had Strock line up behind center and the thought clearly was that he would attempt a Hail Mary. Instead, Strock completed a pass in the middle of the field to Duriel Harris on a hook pattern at the Chargers 25. As defenders from every direction converged on Harris, he just lateraled the ball to running back Tony Nathan running across the field in front of him. With all their momentum going inside toward Harris, the Chargers' outside defenders had no chance to stop Nathan, who ran untouched into the end zone to complete the 40-yard touchdown. That play is common these days, but it certainly wasn't back in those days and the stunning touchdown sent the packed Orange Bowl into a frenzy as halftime arrived. That the Dolphins ended up losing that day simply can't take away from the sheer brilliance of the play and being able to pull it off and execute to perfection like that in a playoff game made it the clear choice as the greatest play in Dolphins history. As NBC play-by-play Don Criqui said at the time, "What a play! What a play! Hall of Fame football play! That goes to Canton."

