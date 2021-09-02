The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 10

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 10:

No. 10: Cameron Wake's overtime safety vs. Cincinnati in 2013

Setting the stage: The 2013 Dolphins season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, but it did produce one memorable night. It was Halloween night in a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals that occurred only a few days after the events that would launch the "Bullygate" scandal. The Dolphins were 3-4 heading into the game and facing a very good Cincinnati team (yes, they once were very good) that was bringing a 6-2 record to Miami. It was a wildly entertaining game that featured a lot of big plays, none bigger than the very last one.

The play: After Brent Grimes scored on a 94-yard interception return and Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard had an electrifying 35-yard touchdown run, the Dolphins sent the game to overtime with a 44-yard field goal by Caleb Sturgis in the waning seconds. The teams traded three punts in overtime, including one from the Bengals on a fourth-and-8 from the Miami 39, before Cincinnati began a possession at its 8-yard line. After two incompletions on passes intended for A.J. Green, Andy Dalton dropped back to pass on third down, but Cameron Wake got loose through the middle of the Cincinnati line and planted Dalton into the ground of a game-winning safety, which went on to become known as the "Wake-Off."

