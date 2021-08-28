The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 15

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 15:

No. 15: Kiko Alonso's pick-six at San Diego in 2016

Setting the stage: In Adam Gase's first season as head coach in 2016, the Dolphins started off 1-4 before turning things around in dramatic fashion — with a six-game winning streak that paved the way for an AFC wild-card playoff berth. The winning streak was filled with big plays at key moments, none bigger than linebacker Kiko Alonso's heroics in Miami's final visit to Jack Murphy Stadium before the Chargers moved to Los Angeles.

The play: The Dolphins tied the score 24-24 with an Andrew Franks field goal, but things didn't look so great after the Chargers moved to a first-and-10 at the Miami 42-yard line with 1:13 remaining in regulation. The Dolphins already had intercepted Philip Rivers twice in the fourth quarter but had also allowed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams. Well, Rivers went looking for Williams again, but Alonso sniffed the play and stepped in front of Williams to make the easy interception with momentum heading to a clear path to the end zone. Alonso punctuated his 60-yard touchdown with a Conor McGregor strut in the back of the end zone, and the Dolphins secured the victory when Tony Lippett came up with the team's fourth pick of the fourth quarter three plays later.

