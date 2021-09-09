The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 3

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 3:

No. 3: The 'Fake Spike' — Dan Marino's game-winning TD pass to Mark Ingram at the N.Y. Jets in 1994

Setting the stage: While it couldn't match the brilliance of his 1984 season, 1994 probably was Dan Marino's other masterpiece and it gives us a second top 10 play. This one capped a remarkable comeback for the Dolphins from a 24-6 deficit in a key November game at Giants Stadium.

The play: The Dolphins closed the gap to 24-21 on Marino's second and third touchdown passes of the game, all of them to Mark Ingram. The two would combine again on the play of the 1990s, a play suggested by backup quarterback Bernie Kosar. After a second consecutive completion to Ingram brought the ball to the Jets 8-yard line, Marino made the motion he was going to spike the ball as the Dolphins rushed to get set up at the line of scrimmage with the clock running. But, of course, Marino had other ideas. He took the snap and threw a perfect back-shoulder pass to Ingram just as he crossed the goal line and Ingram made the catch against cornerback Aaron Glenn, oblivious to what the Dolphins were up to. The result was Ingram's fourth touchdown of the game and a thrilling 28-24 comeback victory.

