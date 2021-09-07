The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 5

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 5:

No. 5: Larry Seiple's fake punt at Pittsburgh in the 1972 AFC Championship Game

Setting the stage: This is the eighth play in the countdown to come from the 1972 season, so we don't have to explain again the significance of that year. Despite having gone 14-0 in the regular season, the Dolphins had to travel to Pittsburgh for the AFC Championship Game because home-field advantage was determined by a rotation system between divisions back in those days. The Dolphins got off to a sluggish start with veteran backup Earl Morrall at quarterback and trailed 7-0 early in the second quarter before punter Larry Seiple came up with a momentum-swinging play.

The play: The Dolphins faced a fourth-and-5 from the Steelers 49-yard line when Seiple took advantage of Coach Don Shula's "green light" to take off and run if he saw an opening. Upon seeing Steelers players quickly turn back toward their end zone and start running in that direction after the snap, Seiple basically just decided to follow them. By the time the Steelers realized what was happening, Seiple already had the first down and he would get to the 12-yard line before being tackled out of bounds. Two plays later, Morrall threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Larry Csonka to tie the score 7-7. Bob Griese, who had been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury, replaced Morrall in the second half and helped lead two touchdown drives that gave the Dolphins a 21-17 victory. But who knows how that game would have turned out without Seiple's gutsy play.

