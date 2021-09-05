The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 7

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 7:

No. 7: Dick Anderson's pick-six vs. Baltimore in the 1971 AFC Championship Game

Setting the stage: The 1971 Christmas Classic at Kansas City is the game most older Dolphins fans would remember from the team's first run to the Super Bowl, but let's not downplay the defensive gem Miami put together the following week in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl.

The play: The only score of the first half was a 75-yard pass from Bob Griese to Paul Warfield (play 26 on our countdown) and the Dolphins all but slammed the door on the Colts early in the third quarter thanks to a tremendous team effort by the entire defense. Johnny Unitas threw long on third down, but cornerback Curtis Johnson had great coverage on the intended receiver and ended up tipping the ball in the air. Anderson was able to grab it for the easy interception and then took advantage of some spectacular blocking to zig-zag down the field and into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown that made it a 14-0 lead on the way to a 21-0 Dolphins victory. Jake Scott and Mike Kolen also would have interceptions on the day for the Miami defense, which added three sacks for good measure.

