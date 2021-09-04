The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 8

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 8:

No. 8: 'Mountaineer Shot' vs. Philadelphia in 2019

Setting the stage: The Dolphins produced some memorable moments in the final weeks of the 2019 season when they found a way to win five of their last nine games after an 0-7 start. But nothing topped what they did late in the second quarter of the Dec. 1 game against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. The play came to be known as "Mountaineer Shot" — named for Kilgore's alma mater the Appalachian State Mountaineers —and it was selected as the NFL Play of the Year. For good reason.

The play: The Dolphins trailed 13-7 when they faced a fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 1-yard line, after their first touchdown had come on a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to DeVante Parker on another fourth down. This time, it appeared they would settle for the field goal attempt ... until the Dolphins lined up with five players wide left, four wide right and only center Daniel Kilgore and punter Matt Haack in the middle in shotgun formation. Christian Wilkins was lined up behind three teammates to the right, while kicker Jason Sanders lined up in the slot to the left and faked as though he was going to block after Haack took the snap and started moving to his left. But Sanders then snuck behind Philly linemen and got down to catch Haack's shovel pass to complete the improbable, remarkable touchdown.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.