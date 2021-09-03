The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 9

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 9:

No. 9: Trace Armstrong's sack-strip vs. Buffalo in the 1998 playoffs

Setting the stage: As evidence of just how good the AFC East was in 1998, four of the five teams in the division made the playoffs that year, with the Jets finishing first at 12-4 and Miami, Buffalo and New England earning wild-card berths. And so it was that the Dolphins would face the Bills in Miami in the first round and the teams produced a thriller.

The play: Thanks to four Buffalo turnovers, the Dolphins seemed to have the game well in hand when Dan Marino threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Thomas for a 24-14 lead with 3:42 remaining. But the Bills, led by quarterback Doug Flutie, weren't giving up without a fight. Thanks in large part to a 31-yard pass to Eric Moulds, who would have 240 receiving yards on the day, Buffalo quickly was able to make it a one-score game with a Steve Christian field goal and then proceeded to recover an onside kick. Another 30-yard completion to Moulds got Buffalo into Miami territory and the Bills worked their way to a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line when they called their final timeout with 17 seconds remaining. With that much time, Buffalo figured to have three, maybe even four shots at the end zone. They didn't make it to second down. Flutie couldn't find anybody open when he dropped back to pass and Trace Armstrong persevered after initially being blocked by running back Thurman Thomas to eventually crush Flutie from the side at the 8-yard and knock the ball loose. Defensive lineman Shane Burton fell on the loose ball at the 3-yard line to clinch the win.

