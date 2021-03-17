Dolphins Notebook: RFA News, Biegel Official, FA Departures

The Miami Dolphins took care of some internal business before the official start of the 2021 league year

Before the NFL officially kicks off its news Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time, every team in the NFL has some final matters to address, whether it be getting under the salary cap, trying to re-sign pending unrestricted free agents or making decisions on pending restricted free agents.

The Miami Dolphins made two such moves a day early when they re-signed pending UFA Vince Biegel and pending RFA Adam Pankey.

Biegel missed the entire 2020 season after tearing an Achilles in training camp but made a solid impression the previous year after coming over in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Biegel signed a one-year contract.

He was a restricted free agent last offseason and signed his RFA tender of $2.133 million, which gave the Dolphins right of first refusal but no compensation if they declined to match an offer from another team.

Things didn't get that far with Pankey, who the Dolphins re-signed before needing to extend an RFA tender.

The Dolphins certainly weren't expected to extend a tender, even at the ROFR level, which would have given Pankey the same #2.133 million that Biegel got in 2020.

Pankey appeared in four games last season and played a total of 28 offensive snaps, but the fact the Dolphins brought him back means they obviously see something in him.

MAKING IT OFFICIAL

When 4 p.m. hits Wednesday, all of the moves that have been reported — involving pending free agents or players under contract — over the past several days can become official.

For the Dolphins, the means their two trades will become official, as will the acquisitions of unrestricted free agents Jacoby Brissett, Malcolm Brown and Cethan Carter.

RELATED: Dolphins Land Their Backup QB

RELATED: What Brown Brings And What It Means for the RB Room

In case anyone forgot, the two trades saw the Dolphins acquire linebacker Benardick McKinney and a seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans for edge defender Shaq Lawson and a sixth-round pick; and the other saw the Dolphins pick up offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Tennessee Titans from a 2021 seventh-round selection.

MONEY MOVES?

The hours before the start of the new league year also is a time when we'll see a lot of teams around the NFL restructure contracts or simply cut players to create additional cap space.

There's a list of Dolphins players who have been mentioned as potential cap casualties, among them wide receiver Albert Wilson, safety Bobby McCain and wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

FREE AGENCY SCORECARD

After the moves become official at 4 p.m., the Dolphins will have lost four of their 13 unrestricted free agents.

The latest news involving a pending Dolphins UFA came with the Buffalo Bills agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with punter Matt Haack. His departure was all but assured when the Dolphins signed former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy.

Haack did solid work as a punter in his four seasons with the Dolphins, though his time in Miami will be remembered most for throwing a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders on the play nicknamed "Mountaineer Shot."

Also leaving the Dolphins as UFAs will be quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will be going to Washington; defensive tackle Davon Godchaux going to New England; and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill going to Houston.

The other Dolphins unrestricted free agents are center Ted Karras; running backs Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington; wide receivers Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford; tackle Julién Davenport; linebacker Elandon Roberts; and safety Kavon Frazier.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

The Kansas City Chiefs made two moves Tuesday involving former Dolphins player, re-signing pending free agent defensive end Taco Charlton and releasing running back Damien Williams.

This was an especially tough move with Williams, who opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and because his mother had been diagnosed with stage-4 cancer.

Williams' last game with the Chiefs took place at Hard Rock Stadium when he starred in the team's 31-20 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.