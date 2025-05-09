Miami Dolphins UDFA Class Ranked As AFC's Best
Although the Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL draft class didn’t get rave reviews from experts, the team’s undrafted free agent class seems to be viewed more favorably.
Thor Nystrom from Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life released his yearly UDFA class rankings, and he had the Dolphins as the top class in the AFC. Nystrom also noted the Dolphins’ class would rank fifth in the NFL behind the MInnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami’s rookie minicamp is this weekend (Friday to Sunday), giving these players their first chance to impress the team’s decision-makers.
Since the Dolphins’ class is viewed as one of the best in the league, let’s look at some of the top storylines for this group.
Wide Receiver Depth
Miami’s expected UDFA class includes five wide receivers: Andrew Armstrong (Arkansas), Sam Brown Jr. (Miami), Theo Wease Jr. (Missouri), Monaray Baldwin (Baylor) and A.J. Henning (Northwestern).
Assuming Tyreek Hill is on the team in Week 1, Miami’s top three receiver spots feel pretty set. Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Nick Westbrook-Ihine should be locked into their spots, but the receiver room is wide open after them.
Malik Washington and Tahj Washington were Day 3 draft picks last season, and Erik Ezukanma has not made a substantial impact since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Nystrom noted that Wease Jr. and Armstrong have “the starter kit of an NFL possession receiver,” referring to both players’ natural size and ability to make catches through contact.
That skill set is much different than most of Miami’s receivers, except for Westbrook-Ikhine.
There’s a good chance one or more of these UDFA receivers make the Dolphins’ final roster, so Armstrong and Wease’s ability to provide a unique skill set could set them apart.
Continuing the Cornerback Pipeline
The Dolphins have had a lot of success with UDFA cornerbacks.
Kader Kohou and Nik Needham were undrafted free agents and became quality contributors for multiple seasons. Last year, Storm Duck made the final roster and played 472 total snaps while starting three games.
This year, B.J. Adams has the best chance to be the Dolphins’ newest successful UDFA cornerback. The Central Florida product was a four-year contributor with the Knights and took a 30 visit with the Dolphins.
Adams is a man-coverage cornerback with good size and length. He’s got adequate speed but really struggles with his technique near the line of scrimmage.
With Jalen Ramsey’s situation uncertain and the Dolphins waiting until the fifth round to draft a cornerback, Adams competing for a starting spot this offseason might even be a realistic possibility.
Obviously, he’ll have to climb up the depth chart to earn that opportunity. Still, given that many analysts thought Adams should have been drafted, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get playing time in 2025.
An Instant Impact Tight End
One of the more interesting nuggets from Nystrom’s write-up of the Dolphins’ class is his belief that Jalin Conyers could see playing time as a rookie.
“I believe that Conyers will see some field time as a rookie,” Nystrom wrote. “The Dolphins were weak on tight end depth behind Jonnu Smith, and Conyers, who has long arms and a deceivingly large catch radius, has interesting developmental traits.”
Conyers was our top-ranked undrafted free agent earlier this offseason, so it’s not too surprising to see other analysts believe in Conyers’ potential.
The other thing to consider is the Dolphins’ lack of depth behind Jonnu Smith. Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown are in-line tight ends, so Conyers’ primary competition to back up Smith is likely Tanner Conner.
Conner has a similar profile to Conyers and has stuck on the roster after making the final roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Ironically, he might have to fend off another UDFA tight end if he wants to keep his roster spot.
Special Teams Additions
Most UDFAs are forced to prove their worth on special teams to make a team’s final roster.
For this year’s class, Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante looks like a player who could make a career out of playing special teams. Asante is a high-effort, hard-hitting player who racked up more than 700 special teams snaps in college.
Asante is buried on the team’s depth chart, as Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, and Willie Gay Jr. figure to be ahead of him, and that doesn’t even account for Channing Tindall.
Asante likely will need to outwork Tindall on special teams to make the final roster, and his experience from Auburn should give him a fair chance to do that.
The other notable special teams addition comes in the form of former Alabama long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett.
The Crimson Tide product was expected to compete with Blake Ferguson for a starting spot, but the team released Ferguson on Thursday, leaving Hibbett as the team’s only long-snapper.