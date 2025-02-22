More Tyreek Trolling or a Sign of Surgery?
Tyreek Hill almost made it a week without being in the news.
The controversial Miami Dolphins wide receiver has never been shy about enjoying trolling folks on social media, and maybe he was at it again Friday with an Instagram Reel that showed him with a large wrap around his left hand.
The shot would seem to suggest Hill had surgery on his left wrist, which he injured during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders and which his agent Drew Rosenhaus said doctors had advised him to get surgically repaired at the time.
Hill's message in the Reel was about his appearance at his apparel store Soul Runner later in the day at Aventura Mall, and a later Reel on Friday showed him with no bandage or wrap around his left hand.
It's almost as though Hill wanted his 2.7 million Instagram followers — and probably everybody else outside of that — to see him with that big wrap around the left hand because he easily could have recorded his message about Soul Runner without showing it had he wanted to keep it on the down low.
But anybody who has followed the Dolphins long enough knows that's not Hill's style.
He's somebody who likes stirring the pot, as they say.
It happened again last week when he agreed to race Olympic sprint champion Noah Lyles sometime during the offseason.
ANOTHER TYREEK TRADE SUGGESTION
Meanwhile, the topic of Hill's status with the Dolphins continues to be a major topic of speculation.
NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe suggested this week the door is not closed on a possible Hill trade this offseason, and then NFL.com writer Adam Rank went as far as to suggest the Dolphins SHOULD trade their five-time All-Pro.
Rank even had a specific team in mind.
"Tyreek Hill's public expression of frustration at the end of a down season for Miami made it seem like he could soon be headed for a new home," Rank wrote. "Since then, a good amount of cold water has been dumped on that notion, thanks in part to public comments by the five-time All-Pro and the team -- but it has not been doused. And I still kind of like the idea of moving him if the price is right. Yes, he's turning 31 in March and just failed to top 12 yards per catch and six TD grabs in the same season for the first time since his rookie year. Still, he should have plenty of value as the final piece for a team that is on the brink of winning a Super Bowl. And let's be honest: that description does not fit the Dolphins. Hate to break it to you, but they play in the same conference as the Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Bills and Broncos."
Rank went so far as to suggest a trading partner: Hill's old team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
While we can question whether the Chiefs would want to go in that direction, it's not like Hill has been shy about expressing his continued admiration for that team.
As we've said all along, the only reason for the Dolphins to trade Hill, given his importance to the offense, would be that they're over everything that comes with him, including his postgame rant after the finale, the off-the-field incidents and the constant noise.
The Instagram Reel thing Friday was just one more example of that.