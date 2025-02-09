REPORT: Tyreek Not Getting Traded
There once again could be a lot of prominent wide receivers on the move this offseason, but don't count on Tyreek Hill being one of them.
Despite his "I'm out" postgame rant following the Miami Dolphins' season-ending loss against the New York Jets, the team does not plan on trading the four-time All-Pro, Tom Pelissero said during NFL Network's "insiders" segment on Super Bowl Sunday.
This comes in the aftermath of Hill doing the rounds at Radio Row this week and expressing regret for his comments, which he said were made out of frustration, and stating his desire to remain in Miami.
Hill and the Dolphins recently have had conversations, per Pelissero, and all appears on track for Hill to return for a fourth season with the team.
This tracks with what we've been saying all along, in that Hill is a very emotional player who has been known to let frustration get the better of him and also has a knack for making headline-grabbing statement, sometimes for effect.
From the other side of it, we made the case that the Dolphins clearly are a better team with Hill than they would be without him and it didn't make sense, particularly with the cap considerations involved, to trade him unless it became obvious that his presence would keep the team from achieving its goals.
Having said all that, as Pelissero points out, this doesn't mean the Dolphins wouldn't entertain the idea of moving Hill if they were blown away by an offer, but that would apply to just about anybody on the roster. Besides, with Hill coming off a down year and carrying a big salary, his trade value certainly wouldn't be at its peak this offseason.
HILL AND THE CHIEFS
If he were to get traded — again, it's almost assuredly not happening — it seems pretty obvious that Hill's first choice would be to go back to Kansas City.
Hill has made enough comments, either in interviews or on social media, to suggest he's pining for his former team.
And he was at it again this week.
"I love those guys to death, man," Hill said during an appearance on Pro Football Talk Live. "I got a lot of respect for them because the way each and every Sunday that we took the field, we knew that we were going to win games, right? And every guy on that team works their tail off, and I can see why they're about to three-peat.
"I come to the Super Bowl every year, man, and it's tough for me. I tell my wife, I'm not going to the Super Bowl. It's tough. I'm still going for the Chiefs. It's tough for me to just go to the game and just be in this environment and not playing in it, right? But at the same time, I got to be mindful. I got to be mindful of the future I'm trying to build. I got to be mindful of just everything that I want to be a part of whenever I'm not playing football, right? So it sucks not playing, yeah, you know how it is as a competitor."
Hill, of course, forced his way out of Kansas City in 2022 when he asked for a new contract and the Chiefs responded by trading him to the Dolphins for five draft picks.
Hill was asked if he sometimes regrets leaving the Chiefs.
"Great question," he said. "Man, always, I mean, you always have thoughts like that. I mean, I'm human, so at the end of the day, you're always thinking in the back of your head like, man, did I make the right decision? But at the same time, though, the way I was raised, I'm always thinking, what God has planned for me in the future? And I'm blessed, you know? I'm saying I'm blessed with what I got.
"I'm blessed with the situation God has put me in and just the fans that I've met in Miami, those guys have been tremendous, like they've been on our tail for the past three years, like, 'Y'all need to win a playoff game, 'and I promise you, it's coming, man. Our head coach, he's been doing a tremendous job of building the foundation and the culture that he wants to sit and establish down in Miami. So, I mean, we only can go up from here, man. So it's a beautiful thing."