Number 54 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 54.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 54 for at least one regular season game:
LB Wahoo McDaniel (1966-68), LB Dale McCullers (1969), LB Ted Davis (1970), T Howard Kindig (1972), LB Ralph Ortega (1979-80), LB Steve Potter (1981-82), LB Rodell Thomas (1983-84), LB Alex Moyer (1985-86), LB Johnny Taylor (1986), LB Steve Lubischer (1987), LB Larry Kolic (1987-88), LB E.J. Junior (1989-91), LB Chuck Bullough (1993-94), LB Zach Thomas (1996-2007)
The breakdown of 54 with the Dolphins
This is another number where there is no debate when it comes to the top player. Actually, there's a reason no Dolphins player has been assigned number 54 since it was last worn by Zach Thomas in 2007. Zach Thomas IS number 54. His Hall of Fame induction last summer only cemented his legacy. Now, the debate for second and third among those who wore 54 for the Dolphins is a good one. Wahoo McDaniel may be known to a lot of people as a professional wrestler, but that came after a nine-year football career that ended with his three seasons with the Dolphins. McDaniel started 22 of the 30 games he played for Miami. ... E.J. Junior joined the Dolphins as a Plan B free agent (remember that?) after spending eight seasons with the Cardinals, who had made him a first-round pick in 1981. Junior started 12 games in a forgettable first season in Miami, but had six and five sacks, respectively, the next two years working as a pass-rushing specialist.
The top three Dolphins players with number 54
1. LB Zach Thomas
2. LB Wahoo McDaniel
3. LB E.J. Junior
Dolphins 54's among the NFL's all-time best
Thomas became the fourth member of the Hall of Fame who wore mostly 54 in the NFL, joining Brian Urlacher, Randy White and Chuck Howley. For a long time, Urlacher was used as the comp for why Thomas should get inducted, though Urlacher ended up being a first-ballot selection. So maybe that gives him the nod there, but suggesting Zach is a top three player at 54 is no reach.