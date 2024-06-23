All Dolphins

Number 74 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Liam Eichenberg already belongs in the discussion of the most productive players to wear 74 for the Miami Dolphins.

Alain Poupart

Liam Eichenberg (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last season.
Liam Eichenberg (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last season. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 74.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 74 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:

DT John Richardson (1967-71), DT Randy Crowder (1974-76), Steve Young (1977), T Cleveland Green (1980-86), G Jeff Wiska (1987), T Mark Dennis (1987-93), NT Ed Hawthorne (1995), T Brent Smith (1998-2000), G-T Wade Smith (2003-04), DE Quentin Moses (2007-08), G John Jerry (2010-13), T Jason Fox (2014-15), G Jermon Bushrod (2016-17), T Zach Sterup (2018), G Keaton Sutherland (2019), G/T Liam Eichenberg (2021-23)

The debate on the best 74 on the Dolphins

After having two memorable Dolphins players at number 75, we have come to a number where no one left much of a mark. We can start with the fact that not one Dolphins player with this number has ever made the Pro Bowl. John Richardson started 44 games for the Dolphins, including all 14 in 1970 when the franchise earned its first playoff berth. Cleveland Green started 32 games in his eight seasons in Miami, including 12 in 1984 when Dan Marino and the Dolphins set several NFL offensive records. Mark Dennis started 50 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins, including all 16 in both 1990 and 1991. John Jerry started 45 games for the Dolphins after being a third-round pick in 2010, and wound up making 61 more starts after leaving Miami. After starting 26 games in two seasons for the Dolphins, Jermon Bushrod ended his career in a final season with New Orleans, where he had spent his first six years in the NFL. Eichenberg already belongs in the conversation for the top three after started 38 games at four different positions in his three seasons since arriving as a second-round pick, even if he's battled injuries and his performance has been uneven.

The top three Dolphins players with number 74

1. T Mark Dennis

2. T Cleveland Green

3. OL Liam Eichenberg

Dolphins 74's among the NFL's all-time best

We don't really need to discuss this, other than point out there are eight Hall of Famers who predominantly wore 74, topped by Bruce Matthews, Bob Lilly and Merlin Olsen.

