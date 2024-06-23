Number 74 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 74.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, John Denney at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, Nat Moore at 89, Keith Jackson at 88, Andre Tillman at 87, Oronde Gadsden at 86, Nick Buoniconti at 85, Bill Stanfill at 84, Mark Clayton at 83, Brian Hartline at 82, O.J. McDuffie at 81, Irving Fryar at 80, Jon Giesler at 79, Richmond Webb at 78, A.J. Duhe at 77, Branden Albert at 76, and Manny Fernandez at 75.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 74 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
DT John Richardson (1967-71), DT Randy Crowder (1974-76), Steve Young (1977), T Cleveland Green (1980-86), G Jeff Wiska (1987), T Mark Dennis (1987-93), NT Ed Hawthorne (1995), T Brent Smith (1998-2000), G-T Wade Smith (2003-04), DE Quentin Moses (2007-08), G John Jerry (2010-13), T Jason Fox (2014-15), G Jermon Bushrod (2016-17), T Zach Sterup (2018), G Keaton Sutherland (2019), G/T Liam Eichenberg (2021-23)
The debate on the best 74 on the Dolphins
After having two memorable Dolphins players at number 75, we have come to a number where no one left much of a mark. We can start with the fact that not one Dolphins player with this number has ever made the Pro Bowl. John Richardson started 44 games for the Dolphins, including all 14 in 1970 when the franchise earned its first playoff berth. Cleveland Green started 32 games in his eight seasons in Miami, including 12 in 1984 when Dan Marino and the Dolphins set several NFL offensive records. Mark Dennis started 50 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins, including all 16 in both 1990 and 1991. John Jerry started 45 games for the Dolphins after being a third-round pick in 2010, and wound up making 61 more starts after leaving Miami. After starting 26 games in two seasons for the Dolphins, Jermon Bushrod ended his career in a final season with New Orleans, where he had spent his first six years in the NFL. Eichenberg already belongs in the conversation for the top three after started 38 games at four different positions in his three seasons since arriving as a second-round pick, even if he's battled injuries and his performance has been uneven.
The top three Dolphins players with number 74
1. T Mark Dennis
2. T Cleveland Green
3. OL Liam Eichenberg
Dolphins 74's among the NFL's all-time best
We don't really need to discuss this, other than point out there are eight Hall of Famers who predominantly wore 74, topped by Bruce Matthews, Bob Lilly and Merlin Olsen.