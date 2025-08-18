Poupart's 2025 53-Man Roster Projection 4.0
The deadline for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL to reduce their active roster to 53 players is almost here, a little more than a week away, to be precise.
The Dolphins already were going to have some tough decisions to make toward the back end of the roster, and some of the performances in the 24-17 victory against the Detroit Lions on Saturday only will complicate things when the final calls need to be made on Tuesday, August 26.
Nothing has changed in terms of the toughest calls the Dolphins will have to make, with wide receiver, edge defender and cornerback continuing to stand out as the most competitive spots.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's fourth 53-man roster projection of 2025 following that preseason victory at Ford Field:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers (R)
Off: None
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: The notion that Ewers at any point was in danger of not making the 53-man roster, which surfaced in certain circles after his disappointing outing against the Chicago Bears, always seemed borderline fantasy from this vantage point and hopefully it's been quieted for good after he rebounded nicely against Detroit.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)
On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II (R)
Off: Mike Boone, Aaron Shampklin
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: Shampklin and Boone have been playing catch-up since being signed in the aftermath of Alexander Mattison's season-ending injury, but Shampklin opened some eyes with his 26-yard run against the Lions. It still remains unlikely the Dolphins will keep a fourth halfback, though. It's easy to see Shampklin winding up on the practice squad — assuming he clears waivers, of course.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington
Off: Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black, Andrew Armstrong (R), A.J. Henning (R), Theo Wease Jr. (R)
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: We continue to struggle with the question of whether the Dolphins will keep five or six wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster, and it's Tahj Washington who would be the one off if it winds up being five. Count on two or three of the young receivers who get cut to wind up on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (5)
On the 53: FB Alec Ingold, Julian Hill, Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner
Off: Hayden Rucci, Chris Myarick
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: We're still not 100 percent convinced the Dolphins will keep four tight ends, and this is a spot they could look to if they decide to go deeper at a position other than wide receiver. Conner would be the most valuable here if the Dolphins are confident that Waller can be a factor for the whole season.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, Andrew Meyer, Daniel Brunskill
Off: Jackson Carman, Chasen Hines, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos, Jalen McKenzie (R), Josh Priebe, Addison West, Braeden Daniels, Kion Smith, Liam Eichenberg (PUP), Yodny Cajuste
Changes from 3.0 version: Brunskill in, Smith out
Analysis: This might be the toughest call to make beyond the starters and outside of Borom as the top backup. We'll continue to maintain that Eichenberg likely will start the season on PUP and he could be joined on the sidelines by Meyer, who could start on IR. If both are on injury lists at the start of the regular season, that creates another opening. As we have it right now, the last spot belongs to Brunskill after Kion Smith had a rough week of practice and game, but that's tenuous and this is where a trade possibility certainly has to be considered.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode
Off: Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: We could wind up with six players at this spot because the Dolphins might not want to give up on one of their young prospects, and maybe all three of the ones we left off wind up on the practice squad. We continue to give Goode a spot on the roster because of his work on special teams, though the pass-rushing upside of Murphy and McLendon might become too much for the Dolphins to overlook.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant (R), Jordan Phillips (R), Zeek Biggers (R)
Off: Matt Dickerson, Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille, Matthew Butler
Changes from 3.0 version: Biggers in, Dickerson out
Analysis: Biggers has come on of late and closed the gap on Dickerson, who still probably has had a better overall training camp. This is where Biggers' upside — which is, ahem, "biggers" — comes into play. And keeping six would be a luxury the team probably can't afford.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr., Channing Tindall
Off: Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante (R)
Changes from 3.0 version: Same
Analysis: Tindall's hold on his roster spot remains tenuous, but he's got special teams value. Asante looks like a solid prospect, so maybe it wouldn't be a shocker if he wound up beating out Tindall, though we see it as more likely he ends up on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)
On the 53: Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Jason Marshall Jr., Jack Jones, Mike Hilton, Ethan Bonner
Off: Isaiah Johnson, Cornell Armstrong, B.J. Adams (R), Cam Smith, Ethan Robinson (R)
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: Beyond Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr., who we can't see the Dolphins cutting as a rookie fifth-round pick, you might as well flip a coin because any permutation looks feasible. If the hamstring injury Ethan Bonner sustained against Detroit winds up being significant, we could see him start the season on IR, in which case we'd put Cam Smith back on the 53. Or the Dolphins could acquire a veteran via trade. Again, very little settled here.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)
On the 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr. (R)
Off: Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert, John Saunders Jr. (R), Ashtyn Davis (IR)
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: What we saw from Trader in practice work and the preseason game last week, in terms of his physicality and flying around, cements his roster spot for us. But, as mentioned in our snap count observations, he played only five snaps against the Lions, so maybe there's an injury there to monitor.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Off: P Ryan Stonehouse
Changes from 3.0 version: None
Analysis: We've Bailey ahead of Stonehouse since our first roster projection and him having the better game (clearly) against Detroit only solidified our belief.