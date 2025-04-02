Ranking the Remaining Dolphins Free Agents After Campbell's Departure
The Miami Dolphins saw a 10th unrestricted free agent leave for another team Tuesday when veteran Calais Campbell agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals.
The 38-year-old defensive lineman arguably was the best Dolphins UFA this offseason — with apologies to safety Jevon Holland — among a group of more than two dozen.
The Dolphins had re-signed eight of their own free agents as of late Wednesday afternoon, there are still 11 who remain unsigned and looking for a 2025 team.
It's possible the Dolphins will re-sign some of them as well, and clearly some are more desirable to bring back than others.
With that, we rank the 11 remaining Dolphins free agents after the departures of Campbell and tackle Kendall Lamm to the Philadelphia Eagles, along with a quick analysis on their 2024 performance and likelihood of returning to Miami.
RANKING THE REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS
1. G Isaiah Wynn
There's a pretty massive drop-off after Campbell, but we'll go next with Wynn because of what he showed during the first seven games of the 2023 season before his quad injury. He didn't quite look the same after returning for the final three games of 2024, but we know the potential is there.
2. OLB Emmanuel Ogbah
Between the injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and the sudden retirement of Shaq Barrett, Ogbah really bailed out the Dolphins last season after they re-signed him in July. This is a solid, no-hassle veteran who can make plays and the door isn't and shouldn't be closed on a return.
3. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The chances of him returning pretty much went out the window when the Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison given their profiles are so similar, but it says here the biggest problem for Wilson last season was that he simply wasn't used enough.
4. EDGE Tyus Bowser
Bowser has some pass-rushing ability, but injuries really have been a problem in recent years.
5. QB Tyler Huntley
Despite the addition of Zach Wilson as the clear No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa, we wouldn't necessarily close the door on Huntley returning as the third quarterback sometime after the draft. Huntley had some moments last season, even if his performance was a bit uneven.
6. LB Cam Brown
Brown looked very intriguing as an edge defender early in training camp, but then was gone with a knee injury. It's somewhat surprising nobody has brought him in to give him a look.
7. WR Grant DuBose
That DuBose remains unsigned after the potential he showed in Green Bay suggests some residue effect from the nasty concussion he sustained against Houston in Week 15 because he should somebody worth another look.
8. LB Duke Riley
Riley maybe has slowed a bit with the years, but he remains a serviceable backup who can help out on special teams.
9. S Jordan Poyer
Poyer clearly is in the final quarter of what has been a very good NFL career. He'll bring great intangibles to any team, but the diminishing speed has become an issue.
10. WR Anthony Schwartz
Always a burner, but the tremendous speed never translates into NFL success for Schwartz, and now he's coming off a torn ACL on top of everything.
11. LS Jake McQuaide
This is nothing against McQuaide, but long-snappers are just about interchangeable.