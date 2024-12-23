Social Media Reaction to Win Over 49ers
Miami Dolphins fans were downright giddy over the team's 29-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that kept their slim playoff hopes alive.
Dylan took to social media to remind everyone there is a heartbeat and a pulse. The playoffs, although a long shot, are still as possibility. The Dolphins are playing meaningful football in late December.
It would not be a social media reaction without a comment from The Kevin Harlan Effect (parody account). He had nothing but praise for Kader Kohou, who had a big fourth-quarter interception to help seal the win for the Dolphins.
A fan took to social media to give his three best players on the Dolphins. It just so happens these three players played big roles in the victory on Sunday,
De'Von Achane had 191 total yards from scrimmage. Zach Sieler had four tackles and a big sack. Sanders did what he always has been known to do. He nailed five field goals, including a 54-yard effort.
A post from @kingbtrev praising the Miami Dolphins rushing attack. The Dolphins had 30 carries for 166 net rushing yards with a 50-yard touchdown, The post was spot on. The long touchdown by Achane put the game out of reach and secured the victory for Miami.
The Dolphins defense kept the ball in front of them and played tough the whole game, but you just can't make everyone happy all the time. Here are two fans who do not appreciate a good pass rush and effort.
And, finally, we show the sack by Chop and his celly, being performed by Robinson and the Dolphins on the sidelines.