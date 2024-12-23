All Dolphins

Social Media Reaction to Win Over 49ers

Dol-Fans take to social media to celebrate the victory over San Francisco.

Scott Salomon

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs the ball between San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs the ball between San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins fans were downright giddy over the team's 29-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Dylan took to social media to remind everyone there is a heartbeat and a pulse. The playoffs, although a long shot, are still as possibility. The Dolphins are playing meaningful football in late December.

It would not be a social media reaction without a comment from The Kevin Harlan Effect (parody account). He had nothing but praise for Kader Kohou, who had a big fourth-quarter interception to help seal the win for the Dolphins.

A fan took to social media to give his three best players on the Dolphins. It just so happens these three players played big roles in the victory on Sunday,

De'Von Achane had 191 total yards from scrimmage. Zach Sieler had four tackles and a big sack. Sanders did what he always has been known to do. He nailed five field goals, including a 54-yard effort.

A post from @kingbtrev praising the Miami Dolphins rushing attack. The Dolphins had 30 carries for 166 net rushing yards with a 50-yard touchdown, The post was spot on. The long touchdown by Achane put the game out of reach and secured the victory for Miami.

The Dolphins defense kept the ball in front of them and played tough the whole game, but you just can't make everyone happy all the time. Here are two fans who do not appreciate a good pass rush and effort.

And, finally, we show the sack by Chop and his celly, being performed by Robinson and the Dolphins on the sidelines.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News