Status Updates on Achane and Mostert
According to reports, there is newfound optimism that Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will be available on Thursday night when the Dolphins face their inter-division rival, the Buffalo Bills, during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.
However, his status will still be a game-time decision.
Additionally, fellow running back Raheem Mostert will not be placed on injured reserve, is not expected to miss too much time, and will be back "sooner rather than later."
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to share the story Thursday morning and advised of the report on social media. He said Mostert should be back "sooner rather than later."
Former San Diego Chargers team physician David Chao, who now works as an analyst for Sports Injury Central, thought Mostert would miss more than just the Buffalo game.
Chao used the term "several weeks" to describe how long Mostert could be out, but he said he would make a full recovery and should be able to avoid having to be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for four weeks.
Should Achane not be able to perform on Thursday night, the Dolphins will rely on rookie Jaylen Wright and veteran Jeff Wilson, Jr. to run the ball against a solid Bills defensive line anchored by Greg Rousseau.
Wright was inactive for the season opener on Sunday against Jacksonville, which was a 20-17 Miami victory,
Achane, who is nursing a sprained ankle, rushed for 800 yards last season. In last week's game against Jacksonville, he only rushed for 24 yards but did score a touchdown on a one-yard plunge on third and goal. He also tied Tyreek Hill for the team lead with seven receptions and gained 70 yards.
After the Thursday night game, Miami will travel to Seattle for next Sunday's 4:05 EDT kickoff against the Seahawks.