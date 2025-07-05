The Dolphins All-2000s Team: Defense/Special Teams
To recognize the first 25 years of this century, we recently unveiled our list of the 100 plays of the 2000s and we'll soon be releasing our countdown of the top 100 games.
We also need to pay tribute to the top players, but instead of doing a top 100 ranking, we decided instead to go with a Dolphins All-2000s Team, complete with specialists.
This list is based solely on performances for the Dolphins during the 2000s, so what Brandon Marshall did before or after playing for Miami doesn't count and the same goes for Sam Madison's 1997 through 1999 performances.
So here we go, now with the defense and special teams:
MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
The Dolphins have used predominantly 4-3 schemes and 3-4 alignments in the 2000s, but we decided for our All-Century-So-Far team to go with three pure defensive linemen, two edge defenders and two linebackers. There's no shortage of worthy candidates among pure defensive linemen with strong candidates like Tim Bowens, Keith Traylor, Kendall Langford, Paul Soliai, Randy Starks, Vonnie Holliday, Ndamukong Suh and most recently Christian Wilkins and 2024 team MVP Zach Sieler. We would imagine not everybody would agree with our selections here.
First team: Tim Bowens (1994-2004), Randy Starks (2008-14), Zach Sieler (2019-current)
Second team: Christian Wilkins (2019-23), Paul Soliai (2007-13), Ndamukong Suh (2015-17)
EDGE DEFENDERS
Coming up with two first-team selections here was very, very easy and that's because of Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake. One probably was the team's player of the 2000s (Taylor) and the other the player of the 2010s (Wake). Other candidates at this position would include Adewale Ogunleye, Olivier Vernon, Joey Porter and current players Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
First team: Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Cameron Wake (2009-18)
Second team: Joey Porter (2007-09), Olivier Vernon (2012-15)
LINEBACKER
If Jason Taylor wasn't the player of the 2000s for the Dolphins, then it was Zach Thomas, so he's an easy choice here. But there really isn't anybody who stands out as a clear number 2 among top candidates Channing Crowder, Karlos Dansby and Jerome Baker. We even could add Kiko Alonso and Jordyn Brooks had a really good 2024 performance, though that was only one year.
First team: Zach Thomas (1997-2007), Jerome Baker (2018-23)
Second team: Channing Crowder (2005-10), Karlos Dansby (2010-12)
CORNERBACK
Oh man, you wanna talk about a tough challenge here, and that's coming up with first-team accolades among three worthy candidates: Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison and Xavien Howard. Brent Grimes was their equal in terms of performance, but he'll get relegated to the second team here because he played only three seasons in Miami. As for the other three, they all played five or more seasons with Miami this century and all were ball hawks. Howard had the signature season with his 2020 performance, though Madison and Surtain maybe were more consistent. What to do? What to do?
First team: Patrick Surtain (1998-2004), Xavien Howard (2016-23)
Second team: Sam Madison (1997-2005), Brent Grimes (2013-15)
SAFETY
Considering Reshad Jones probably was the Dolphins' top player of the 2010s, he's an easy choice here, and the other candidates would include Brock Marion, Yeremiah Bell and the recently departed Jevon Holland (though Holland never quite lived up to what appears to be massive potential). In the end, it's tough to against Marion and his three Pro Bowl invitations.
First team: Reshad Jones (2010-19), Brock Marion (1998-2003)
Second team: Jevon Holland (2021-24), Yeremiah Bell (2004-11)
MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
No great suspense here considering Jason Sanders was the best kicker in the NFL in 2020 and he also was briliant last year. It's a close call for second team between Olindo Mare and Dan Carpenter.
First team: Jason Sanders (2018-current)
Second team: Olindo Mare (1997-2006)
PUNTER
Easy choice here considering Brandon Fields set all the team records after arriving as a seventh-round pick in 2007. Among the others in contention for second-team honors, maybe Matt Haack's part in "Mountaineer Shot" deserves bonus points.
First team: Brandon Fields (2007-14)
Second team: Matt Haack (2017-2020)
KICKOFF RETURNER
The Dolphins have two dynamic returners in the 2000s with Ted Ginn Jr. and Jakeem Grant and either would be a worthy candidate at both kickoffs and punts. It just so happens Ginn maybe had more success on kickoffs and Grant on punts. Let's also not forget about Wes Welker as a kickoff returner.
First team: Jakeem Grant (2016-21)
Second team: Ted Ginn Jr. (2007-09)
PUNT RETURNER
Refer to what we said about the kickoff returners.
First team: Jakeem Grant (2016-21)
Second team: Ted Ginn Jr. (2007-09)
LONG SNAPPER
Not much debate here for the top spot considering John Denney handled the job for more than a decade. The only question is who winds up number 2 between his predecessor Ed Perry or 2020 sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson.
First team: John Denney (2005-18)
Second team: Ed Perry (1997-2005)
THE ENTIRE MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s TEAMS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Ronnie Brown, Ricky Williams
WR Tyreek Hill, Jarvis Landry
TE Anthony Fasano
LT Jake Long
LG Richie Incognito
C Mike Pouncey
RG Robert Hunt
RT Vernon Carey
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DT Tim Bowens
DT Randy Starks
DT Zach Sieler
EDGE Jason Taylor
EDGE Cameron Wake
LB Zach Thomas
LB Jerome Baker
CB Patrick Surtain
CB Xavien Howard
S Reshad Jones
S Brock Marion
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Jason Sanders
P Brandon Fields
KOR Jakeem Grant
PR Jakeem Grant
LS John Denney
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Lamar Smith
RB Reggie Bush
WR Jaylen Waddle
WR Chris Chambers
TE Randy McMichael
LT Terron Armstead
LG Jamie Nails
C Tim Ruddy
RG Todd Perry
RT Ja'Wuan James
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DT Christian Willkins
DT Paul Soliai
DT Ndamukong Suh
EDGE Joey Porter
EDGE Olivier Vernon
LB Channing Crowder
LB Karlos Dansby
CB Sam Madison
CB Brent Grimes
S Yeremiah Bell
S Jevon Holland
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Olindo Mare
P Matt Haack
KOR Ted Ginn Jr.
PR Ted Ginn Jr.
LS Ed Perry