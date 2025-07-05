All Dolphins

The Dolphins All-2000s Team: Defense/Special Teams

Honoring the best Miami Dolphins players of the first 25 years of the century

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates his touchdown after intercepting a pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in 2023.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates his touchdown after intercepting a pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in 2023. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

To recognize the first 25 years of this century, we recently unveiled our list of the 100 plays of the 2000s and we'll soon be releasing our countdown of the top 100 games.

We also need to pay tribute to the top players, but instead of doing a top 100 ranking, we decided instead to go with a Dolphins All-2000s Team, complete with specialists.

This list is based solely on performances for the Dolphins during the 2000s, so what Brandon Marshall did before or after playing for Miami doesn't count and the same goes for Sam Madison's 1997 through 1999 performances.

So here we go, now with the defense and special teams:

MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Dolphins have used predominantly 4-3 schemes and 3-4 alignments in the 2000s, but we decided for our All-Century-So-Far team to go with three pure defensive linemen, two edge defenders and two linebackers. There's no shortage of worthy candidates among pure defensive linemen with strong candidates like Tim Bowens, Keith Traylor, Kendall Langford, Paul Soliai, Randy Starks, Vonnie Holliday, Ndamukong Suh and most recently Christian Wilkins and 2024 team MVP Zach Sieler. We would imagine not everybody would agree with our selections here.

First team: Tim Bowens (1994-2004), Randy Starks (2008-14), Zach Sieler (2019-current)

Second team: Christian Wilkins (2019-23), Paul Soliai (2007-13), Ndamukong Suh (2015-17)

EDGE DEFENDERS

Coming up with two first-team selections here was very, very easy and that's because of Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake. One probably was the team's player of the 2000s (Taylor) and the other the player of the 2010s (Wake). Other candidates at this position would include Adewale Ogunleye, Olivier Vernon, Joey Porter and current players Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

First team: Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Cameron Wake (2009-18)

Second team: Joey Porter (2007-09), Olivier Vernon (2012-15)

LINEBACKER

If Jason Taylor wasn't the player of the 2000s for the Dolphins, then it was Zach Thomas, so he's an easy choice here. But there really isn't anybody who stands out as a clear number 2 among top candidates Channing Crowder, Karlos Dansby and Jerome Baker. We even could add Kiko Alonso and Jordyn Brooks had a really good 2024 performance, though that was only one year.

First team: Zach Thomas (1997-2007), Jerome Baker (2018-23)

Second team: Channing Crowder (2005-10), Karlos Dansby (2010-12)

CORNERBACK

Oh man, you wanna talk about a tough challenge here, and that's coming up with first-team accolades among three worthy candidates: Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison and Xavien Howard. Brent Grimes was their equal in terms of performance, but he'll get relegated to the second team here because he played only three seasons in Miami. As for the other three, they all played five or more seasons with Miami this century and all were ball hawks. Howard had the signature season with his 2020 performance, though Madison and Surtain maybe were more consistent. What to do? What to do?

First team: Patrick Surtain (1998-2004), Xavien Howard (2016-23)

Second team: Sam Madison (1997-2005), Brent Grimes (2013-15)

SAFETY

Considering Reshad Jones probably was the Dolphins' top player of the 2010s, he's an easy choice here, and the other candidates would include Brock Marion, Yeremiah Bell and the recently departed Jevon Holland (though Holland never quite lived up to what appears to be massive potential). In the end, it's tough to against Marion and his three Pro Bowl invitations.

First team: Reshad Jones (2010-19), Brock Marion (1998-2003)

Second team: Jevon Holland (2021-24), Yeremiah Bell (2004-11)

MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

No great suspense here considering Jason Sanders was the best kicker in the NFL in 2020 and he also was briliant last year. It's a close call for second team between Olindo Mare and Dan Carpenter.

First team: Jason Sanders (2018-current)

Second team: Olindo Mare (1997-2006)

PUNTER

Easy choice here considering Brandon Fields set all the team records after arriving as a seventh-round pick in 2007. Among the others in contention for second-team honors, maybe Matt Haack's part in "Mountaineer Shot" deserves bonus points.

First team: Brandon Fields (2007-14)

Second team: Matt Haack (2017-2020)

KICKOFF RETURNER

The Dolphins have two dynamic returners in the 2000s with Ted Ginn Jr. and Jakeem Grant and either would be a worthy candidate at both kickoffs and punts. It just so happens Ginn maybe had more success on kickoffs and Grant on punts. Let's also not forget about Wes Welker as a kickoff returner.

First team: Jakeem Grant (2016-21)

Second team: Ted Ginn Jr. (2007-09)

PUNT RETURNER

Refer to what we said about the kickoff returners.

First team: Jakeem Grant (2016-21)

Second team: Ted Ginn Jr. (2007-09)

LONG SNAPPER

Not much debate here for the top spot considering John Denney handled the job for more than a decade. The only question is who winds up number 2 between his predecessor Ed Perry or 2020 sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson.

First team: John Denney (2005-18)

Second team: Ed Perry (1997-2005)

THE ENTIRE MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-2000s TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Tua Tagovailoa

RB Ronnie Brown, Ricky Williams

WR Tyreek Hill, Jarvis Landry

TE Anthony Fasano

LT Jake Long

LG Richie Incognito

C Mike Pouncey

RG Robert Hunt

RT Vernon Carey

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DT Tim Bowens

DT Randy Starks

DT Zach Sieler

EDGE Jason Taylor

EDGE Cameron Wake

LB Zach Thomas

LB Jerome Baker

CB Patrick Surtain

CB Xavien Howard

S Reshad Jones

S Brock Marion

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Jason Sanders

P Brandon Fields

KOR Jakeem Grant

PR Jakeem Grant

LS John Denney

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Ryan Tannehill

RB Lamar Smith

RB Reggie Bush

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Chris Chambers

TE Randy McMichael

LT Terron Armstead

LG Jamie Nails

C Tim Ruddy

RG Todd Perry

RT Ja'Wuan James

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DT Christian Willkins

DT Paul Soliai

DT Ndamukong Suh

EDGE Joey Porter

EDGE Olivier Vernon

LB Channing Crowder

LB Karlos Dansby

CB Sam Madison

CB Brent Grimes

S Yeremiah Bell

S Jevon Holland

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Olindo Mare

P Matt Haack

KOR Ted Ginn Jr.

PR Ted Ginn Jr.

LS Ed Perry

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News