The Latest with Weaver, Rizzi, McKenzie
The latest developments involving Miami Dolphins personnel in the hunt for other jobs all seem to be leaning in the same direction, with the Dolphins not losing anybody.
After QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell officially was bypassed by the Cleveland Browns when they hired a new defensive coordinator, senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie saw the Tennessee Titans go in another direction after they interviewed to become their new general manager. The Titans hired KC assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for the position.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver remains a candidate for the Chicago Bears head coaching position and also interviewed for the top job with the New Orleans Saints, though ESPN insider Jeff Darlington reported this week that Weaver wouldn't necessarily leave if offered a contract because of how much he loved his first year in Miami.
Bevell interviewed for the offensive coordinator opening with the Cleveland Browns after they fired Ken Dorsey, but they decided to promote tight ends coach/pass game specialist Tommy Rees to the position.
With five head-coaching openings around the NFL still open, it's possible that Bevell could get another interview given his extensive experience as an offensive coach, including 16 as a coordinator and two stins as an interim head coach, but it won't be in Cleveland.
The Dolphins do have two current openings on their coaching staff after the team parted ways Friday with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach Wes Welker.
For those Dolphins fans hoping for a Darren Rizzi return to Miami, news Friday made that even more of a long shot. That news involved the Denver Broncos firing special teams coach Ben Kotwica, paving the way for a Rizzi reunion with head coach Sean Payton, for whom he served as special teams coordinator for three seasons.
McKenzie interviewed for the Tennessee Titans GM position, but he's not among the six candidates that multiple reports were getting a second interview this week. Per the Rooney Rule, the Dolphins would have been eligible to receive two third-round compensatory picks had they lost McKenzie to a GM position.
As a reminder, the Dolphins would not be eligible for compensatory picks if Weaver landed a head-coaching position this offseason because he hasn't been with the team for at least two years.
The six candidates getting second interviews for the Titans GM position are all assistant GMs: Borgonzi, Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears, John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jon-Eric Sullivan of the Green Bay Packers, Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts and Terrance Gray of the Buffalo Bills.
With the hiring of Mike Vrabel by the New England Patriots as head coach, there are six openings remaining: the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has or will interview with the Jets, Bears and Jaguars.