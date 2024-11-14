All Dolphins

Thursday Injury Report: Ramsey Shows Up With New Injury

Guard Robert Jones practiced despite his knee injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) meets with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) following the game at SoFi Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) meets with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) following the game at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' Thursday injury report for their Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders was mostly positive, but it did include an unexpected development with Jalen Ramsey.

The Pro Bowl cornerback popped up on the injury report with a knee injury and was listed as a limited participant, often an indication the player was injured in practice. There are no details at this time, but head coach Mike McDaniel should provide some information when he meets with the media before practice Friday.

We should point out that earlier this season Ramsey popped up on the injury report the Friday of the Week 5 New England game with a knee injury and was limited in practice, but he didn't get a game status designation and played in the game.

The Dolphins certainly can't afford any issues with Ramsey not only because he's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but also because the other starter at the position, Kendall Fuller, won't play against the Raiders — and possibly more games — because of a second concussion in seven weeks.

Fuller was the only player who didn't practice Thursday because of an injury.

Tight end Jack Stoll, claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, didn't practice because of non-injury-related issues, while veterans Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead both were given rest days.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to practice, albeit on a limited basis, despite a wrist injury he said Thursday could require surgery to fix.

Fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee issue, but he was listed as a full participant.

Starting left guard Robert Jones also was listed as limited with the knee injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, this after being estimated as DNP on Wednesday when the Dolphins conducted a walk-through.

Fullback Alec Ingold (calf) and tight end Julian Hill (shoulder) both also were listed as limited participants.

Lastly, guard Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) was listed as a limited participant, which is pretty typical for a player in his first week of practice after being designated to return. Wynn probably is a long shot to play against the Raiders, though he probably will be listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday before he's downgraded to out Saturday.

RAIDERS INJURY REPORT

The Raiders' injury report featured only one change from Wednesday: tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) went from not practicing to being limited.

Three players didn't practice for a second consecutive day: CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), C Andre James (ankle) and G Cody Whitehair (ankle).

Tackle Kolton Miller again was limited because of an ankle injury.

