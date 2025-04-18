Two Long-Shot Dolphins First-Round Pick Candidates to Consider
It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins' greatest needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft are at cornerback, defensive tackle and offensive guard.
General Manager Chris Grier said during his pre-draft press conference last week that he believes the team’s starting safeties are “in the building,” so that would suggest a lesser need at the position.
We’ll examine two players the Dolphins could select in spite of the glaring needs at other positions. One will involve a player sliding, while the other would — at this stage in the mock draft process — likely be considered a reach. But because of their respective unique skill sets, either could be on the card Miami turns in for its top selection.
CATCH A FALLING STAR
There is no guarantee that Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker will be there when Miami selects at 13. But if he is there, the team could have a serious decision on its hands.
Walker is a unique player who does the majority of his damage rushing the passer. It’s part of the reason he has been labeled a future edge more than he has a linebacker. But Walker is 6-1, 243 pounds, anything but the ideal edge rusher size in the NFL.
Walker’s best chance to be an impact player may be as an off-ball linebacker, but he did not exhibit the skills you would want from a run defense standpoint in college. Coverage skills would be another thing he would have to work on to line up alongside MLB Jordyn Brooks.
Add to that Miami’s already-mentioned needs at other positions, and it’s easy to picture Dolphins fans flinging things around the room on draft night if his name is on the card.
THE POSSIBILITIES WITH WALKER
For Miami, the idea is Walker would line up at WLB and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver loves player versatility and showing the opposition different looks.
Assuming Walker can handle linebacker responsibilities, the options for his use are many. Weaver could send him from every angle — over center, trailing a defensive tackle or off the edge.
Imagine one side of an opposing offensive line having to deal with second-year player Chop Robinson with Walker unexpectedly blasting in behind him. It would be a major challenge to handle from a speed perspective.
On third down, Walker could go ahead and move over to edge, providing another presence along with Robinson, Bradley Chubb and the mending Jaelan Phillips. And if there happens to be an injury issue at the position, Walker would just slide down to edge and Miami would be fine with its depth at linebacker along side Brooks.
MAYOCK CHIMES IN
Just how good is Walker at rushing the passer? Analyst and former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said on the Rich Eisen Show that he rates the Georgia 21-year-old as the best edge in the draft, Abdul Carter included.
Eisen wanted to know why.
“Why? I put the Georgia tape on with Jalen Walker,” Mayock said. “He's an off-the-ball linebacker at 243 pounds, and my jaw dropped watching him run — his twitch, his speed, his quickness, his change of direction. But what really intrigued me was on sub packages. They played him everywhere from the A gap to over the center, to all the way out wide as a pass rusher.”
But what does Mayock think might hold Walker back?
“This kid's only limitation is a defensive coordinator with a lack of creativity,” Mayock said.
And after just one year with him, it’s known that a ‘lack of creativity’ is not a limitation Anthony Weaver would struggle with.
IS THERE SAFETY IN THIS PICK?
The second player we’ll mention here is another player with position versatility, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
By all accounts, Emmanwori would be considered a reach based on the majority of mock drafts out there. The issue likely is that he plays safety because not too much is missing from his game. He has been widely viewed as a player who will go in the late first to early second round.
And while safety easily would rank fourth on the list of Miami’s top positional needs, it still would be tough to swallow for some fans given the positional value of the three spots deemed more important (CB, DT and G).
WHAT MIAMI WOULD DO WITH HIM
Emmanwori would be another chess piece like Walker, but this would be coming from the back end of the defense. Though primarily considered a box safety, Emmanwori could handle duties at either safety spot with his speed, while also having the size (6-3, 220) to flex into an off-ball linebacker role.
From a physical traits standpoint, Emmanwori unquestionably is deserving of a high first-round pick.
Consider the numbers he posted at the NFL Combine.
He posted the highest athleticism score by any safety at the combine. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash (2nd among safeties, again at 220 pounds); a 1.49 10-yard split (2025 combine best, any position); a 43-inch vertical (2025 combine best, any position); 11-6 broad jump (2025 combine best, any position), 20 reps (1st among safeties).
A first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC pick, Emmanwori led the Gamecocks with 88 tackles, starting all 13 games, while adding three TFLs, four interceptions (2 returned for TDs) and two pass breakups.
It’s assumed that if the Dolphins make the move to take Emmanwori this high, they have plans for him beyond safety, likely including him in blitz packages as well as moving into various safety roles.
HOW LIKELY IS A LONG SHOT?
Are these desired scenarios?
Most likely would say that no, these are not desired scenarios for Miami.
The desperate need at cornerback has to be considered but if Miami has a lower grade on Michigan CB Will Johnson (assuming he’s there) and Jahdae Barron is off the board, for example, it might lead Miami to go in this direction.
The cornerback class is not the greatest at the top and is much more value-oriented in Round 2. It is also possible that the team simply does not value defensive tackle or the players who may be available don’t warrant taking them so high.
So if the team does stay put at 13, consider these players as possibilities if “best player available” is the draft strategy.