Tyreek Thankful on Third Anniversary of Big Trade
Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of one of the biggest trades in Miami Dolphins history, and the player involved in the transaction remains thankful it happened.
That player, of course, would be wide receiver Tyreek Hill, acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on March 23, 2022 some six weeks after Mike McDaniel had been hired as the Dolphins' new head coach. In exchange for Hill, the Dolphins gave the Chiefs first-, second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft along with fourth- and sixth-round selections in 2023.
Three years later, it would be easy to suggest the Chiefs won the trade considering they won the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2023 and reached the Super Bowl again in 2024, though the flip side is that Hill perhaps was the biggest reason the Dolphins made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, the first time in more than two decades they had made playoff appearances in back-to-back years.
Upon seeing a social media signaling the anniversary, Hill posted a reply of gratitude for the trade.
Indeed, the trade did change Hill's life — financially.
The big — maybe only — reason the Chiefs were willing to trade Hill in the first place was that they weren't willing to give him the huge contract he wanted. The Dolphins were happy to oblige, and then doubled down last summer when they restructured the final three years of contract to provide more money up front and more guarantees.
From a pure football standpoint, Hill went from being part of the KC offensive machine to being the focal point of the offense — at least his first two seasons — which also is something that was important to him, based on some of the interviews he's done.
But Hill also has never been shy about expressing his affection and admiration for his former team, and there have been times where it has seemed he was almost pining for a return to K.C..
Wherever anyone wants to fall on the Hill trade, it remains a big deal three years later.
ANOTHER HILL TRADE COMING?
The question this offseason has been whether Hill could be traded again, but this time more so because of off-the-field concerns than financial reasons.
In fact, if the Dolphins were to trade Hill before June 1, he actually would count more money on the team's salary cap than if he remained on the roster, per overthecap.com. Saying it again, Hill's cap number in 2025 for the Dolphins would be higher if he's traded before June 1 than with him on the roster.
Think about that.
It's one reason why we have suggested all along the idea of Hill wouldn't make sense, along with the idea he's still their best player when he's healthy.
This hasn't stopped countless websites from offering hypothetical trades involving Hill.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reported several weeks ago the Dolphins are not looking to trade him.
That hasn't stopped the speculation, nor will it.
We'll continue to maintain another Tyreek Hill trade is unlikely this offseason. If it does happen, we're even more sure it's not going to have the same magnitude as the one three years ago.
