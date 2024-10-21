Under Tua, Who's The Backup?
With Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice on Wednesday, intending to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, one crucial question remains.
Who will serve as the backup to Tagovailoa against the Cardinals?
After Tagovailoa is activated, the Dolphins will have three or more quarterbacks on the active roster before a corresponding move is made.
Tagovailoa is not expected to be activated before Wednesday after he completes the concussion protocol.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not decided what the backup quarterback situation will look like as of Monday afternoon.
"Not as of yet. It's to be determined," McDaniel said. "Some information still needs to be gathered."
McDANIEL MUM ON STATUS OF TYLER HUNTLEY
Some of that information might be about Huntley's status. Huntley started at quarterback on Sunday in Indianapolis. He exited the Colts game with a shoulder injury and did not return to the game after leaving in the third quarter.
The severity of the injury has not been disclosed. Information on Huntley is at a minimum.
"My sense is I have no senses about it yet. It went from, 'All right, we'll keep you updated and abreast on whether or not he can come back into the game,' to 'He will not be coming back into the game,'" McDaniel said. "So there's still some stuff going on with the evaluation process and I'll make my determination on that alongside the coaching staff and Chris [Grier]. That'll probably come tomorrow where I'm kind of making those thoughts out."
THOMPSON AND BOYLE REMAIN IN THE MIX...FOR NOW
The Dolphins also have to evaluate their medical status — Thompson, who won the backup job in training camp. Thompson had suffered a rib/chest injury against Seattle last month and has not played in a game since. Thompson was dressed and designated as the emergency quarterback against Indianapolis.
Tim Boyle was signed to the active roster for the game against Indianapolis. He entered the game when Huntley got hurt. His status to remain on the roster once Tagovailoa returns is also uncertain.