What Draft Analysts Had to Say About the Grant Selection
The Miami Dolphins could have traded down. Instead, they stayed put at pick 13 and addressed one of their biggest needs, selecting Michigan’s Kenneth Grant — a move praised by top draft experts.
“When you watch him and think about Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, who played for the Baltimore Ravens with Haloti Ngata — he’s got his Haloti Ngata,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “That’s one of the guys (Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale) would say he’s similar to.”
A system fit, considering that Michigan, Baltimore and Miami run similar defenses, Grant had 32 tackles, five pass breakups, and three sacks in his final season with the Wolverines. While fellow Michigan offensive lineman Mason Graham went No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Browns, some see Grant as the better long-term option.
“I've been hearing about this kid since he was a true freshman,” FOX Sports Analyst Joel Klatt said. “Meeting with all the Wolverine coaches, when Jim Harbaugh and I would sit down, all the way back to Mike Macdonald and Jessie Minter and Wink Martindale, all the coordinators on that side of the ball, the first thing that defense — and it’s the Baltimore Ravens defense— wants to do is build the run wall.
“They wouldn't talk about Mason Graham, they’d talk about Kenneth Grant as being the guy who could be the best in the future. He’s got this rare motor for 330 pounds, and he doesn’t understand how good he is yet.”
WAS GRANT THE RIGHT D-TACKLE?
The Dolphins addressed a clear need in the trenches, but NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein felt Walter Nolen would have been a better prospect for the Dolphins, picking him No. 13 in his final mock draft. That said, he still sees a high ceiling for Grant in South Florida.
“[Miami] is another one of these teams that is really desperate for defensive line, and I have to be honest, I think the tape is a little up and down for Kenneth Grant, but when he's right, he can be dominant,” Zierlein said after Miami’s pick. “People at Michigan told me if he plays at the highest level he’s capable of playing at, he will be the best defensive tackle to come out of this draft.”
Grant’s blend of size and motor made him a standout to more than just scouts. Super Bowl-winning coach and current Barstool personality Jon Gruden called him one of his favorite players in the entire draft.
“He might have been my favorite player in the whole draft,” Gruden said. “This guy comes out of the stack. If you want to throw a bubble screen over there, Kenneth Grant will walk you down. He comes out of the trash and plays his ass off.”
Not only did the Dolphins fill a need, but some believe Grant’s attitude and work ethic are his top traits. Eric Gaklo, Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel at the Shrine Bowl, said that Grant impressed at the all-star game due to his character, enthusiasm, and mental makeup.
“If you're the Miami Dolphins, you’re hoping he can become a Dexter Lawrence type at the point of attack,” NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks added. “Weaver understands what he potentially could have in Grant, and when you think about that division, remember this division is about Buffalo and Buffalo has been able to really terrorize [Miami] by being able to run up the middle with Josh Allen and James Cook.
“Now you have a guy who’s stout and sturdy at the point of attack.”