What Terron Said About Tua-Tyreek Relationship
CHICAGO — The relationship between QB Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been a major storyline at Miami Dolphins training camp, and Terron Armstead decided to shed some light on the issue from his unique vantage point Saturday night.
Armstead obviously played with both players the past three seasons before he retired in the offseason and he has stayed close with the team by attending some Dolphins practices this summer, one of them being the joint practice at Halas Hall on Friday.
Armstead also has started his own podcast, "The Set," and before his recap of the joint practice, he decide to tackle the issue of the QB-WR relationship.
"I thought about interjecting here, not really interjecting, but kind of clearing the air, and I went back and forth on whether I should just leave it like it is, or provide some clarity," Armstead began. "I've decided to provide some clarity. I made the decision to provide some clarity because there's nothing. There's nothing here, people.
"Spent the last two days with Tua and Tyreek, spent a lot of time with both of those guys, and I can honestly say both of those guys spending a lot of time together, card games, dinner, going to dinner every night, like we're just hanging out vibing like old times. Honestly speaking, the relationship looks strong. Not to not to say that there wasn't some repair that had to happen with the way that the season went and ended last year with the comments that Tyreek Hill made after the last game. Not to say that it wasn't some fog, there some smoke in that area, but I can say present day, man, the relationship looks the same and feels, feel very strong, very strong. Tua and Tyreek are well connected."
The Dolphins clearly don't need Tua and Tyreek to be best friends, but they also need their on-field chemistry to be there because the better those two can connect in the passing game, the better the team's chances for success in 2025 will be.
And, from Armstead's vantage point, this shouldn't be a concern.
" Tyreek did not practice in the joint practice on Friday, and the Dolphins offense missed him," Armstead said. "They missed his presence and his playmaking ability, but just on the relationship, on the vibes of Uce and Cheetah, is good, it's good. It's real good. It's strong.
"That isn't saying during the season it won't come a point where words or exchange, frustration happens, if it comes to a point where the Dolphins face struggles and challenges. These are two highly competitive guys at the top of the game in a very competitive sport, alpha sport. So not to say that they won't ever bump heads again, but present day, let's not dwell on this relationship. It's strong, and it's time to get on to bigger and better things."
TYREEK'S COMMENTS AND STATUS
The issue of the relationship maybe reached a point of concern after Tua's comments early in camp that their relationship and that of Hill with his teammates remained a work in progress.
In response to that, Hill said a few days later that "Tua's comments were needed. I mean, he's obviously the leader of our team, so he sets the standard. So I'm just trying to be the best teammate, best version of myself for this team I can be. Man, every day showing up. That means coming out here every day, busting my tail in practice, I think it's important. So if you want to be able to leave a legacy, you’ve got to be able to consistently do those kind of things."
As Armstead mentioned, Hill didn't participate in the joint practice Friday as he continues to nurse an oblique injury.