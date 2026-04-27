2027 Comp Pick Update with Key Free Agency Date Here

The Miami Dolphins did not have a compensatory pick in the just-complete 2026 NFL draft, but the outlook appears more promising for next year.

The end of the draft signaled the arrival of a key date in the compensatory pick formula because after Monday at 4 p.m. ET, unrestricted free agents switching teams no longer count unless their original team gave them a UFA tender — which very rarely happens these days.

This means that we now have a pretty good picture of which free agents who switched teams will qualify as compensatory free agents under the very complicated formula that includes average annual salary of the new contract along with playing time and postseason accolades.

Based on the Dolphins' activity this offseason, they're in line to receive a seventh-round pick according to OverTheCap.com.

This would be the result of losing compensatory free agents Cole Strange to the Los Angeles Chargers and Larry Borom to the Detroit Lions with the only addition qualifying in the formula being, of course, quarterback Malik Willis.

The Dolphins were very active in signing free agents, but most of them received contracts at the veteran minimum or barely above it.

The cutoff annual average salary of the compensatory free agent, according to OTC, was the $3.75 million the New England Patriots gave linebacker Jack Gibbens.

The next-most expensive free agent the Dolphins lost was punter Jake Bailey, who got $3 million annually from the Atlanta Falcons. The next-biggest contract after Willis the Dolphins gave to a UFA this offseason was the $1.3 million deal signed by former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

With their net loss of compensatory free agents, the Dolphins would be in line to get a seventh-round pick next year, though it should be noted the ranking of players used to award compensatory picks is fluid and the full list isn't announced until March.

THE 2027 DOLPHINS PICK OUTLOOK

After making a whopping 13 selections in the 2026 draft, the Dolphins won't have anywhere near the same kind of draft capital next year barring a series of trades between now and next April.

The Dolphins are scheduled to have an extra pick in the fifth round as the result of the Jalen Ramsey-Jonnu Smith-Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with the Pittsburgh Steeelrs last summer, with Miami sending Pittsburgh a 2027 seventh-round pick in that deal.

Additionally, the Dolphins trade with the New York Giants involving tight end Darren Waller included a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick going to Miami, though it's unclear whether the conditions were met.

Miami sent New York a sixth-round pick in that deal.