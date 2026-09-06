Adding Our Own Camp Awards to the Miami Dolphins Selections

With training camp now in the past, the Miami Dolphins recently dropped their own, light-hearted, set of training camp superlatives.

Greg Dulcic took home Best Hair, De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer tied for Most Likely to Turn Anything Into a Competition, Willie Gay Jr. shared Best Hype Man honors with equipment assistant Josh Garcia, and Jacob Rodriguez earned Most Likely to Stay Outside for 30 Minutes Signing Autographs.

Ollie Gordon II was voted Best Personality, while DJ Campbell won Most Likely to Vote Himself for Every Category.

The guys have spoken 🗣️🏆 pic.twitter.com/v76lVkve8J — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 4, 2026

After spending the summer watching this roster take shape, here are a few more Dolphins training camp awards — these a bit more serious.

Most Impressive Rookie: Chris Johnson

Heading into training camp, Johnson already was Miami’s most polished rookie.

During his time at San Diego State, he showcased everything you’d want from a No. 1 corner.

The 21-year-old pairs his 6-foot, 196-pound frame with a blend of patience and reactivity at the line of scrimmage, enough speed to stay attached to receivers downfield and the ball skills to disrupt passes both at the highest point and through contact at the catch point.

At the beginning of camp, it’s possible he relied on his technique too much, at times being too patient at the line and break-point before realizing NFL receivers move a few flashes faster than college receivers, which often left him trailing in one-on-one’s.

While being technical is important, Johnson eventually cranked up the urgency without abandoning the technique that made him successful in the first place.

By the end of camp, he’s developed into an NFL-ready starting cornerback expected to fill one of the team’s most glaring needs.

Most Improved Player: Chop Robinson

With pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both ending up in new landing spots, Robinson has been thrust to the forefront as Miami’s primary pass-rushing threat.

The Penn State product has welcomed the new responsibilities with open arms, spending the entirety of training camp bullying and bending around offensive tackles.

After earning PFWA All-Rookie honors and finishing fifth in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with six sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 26 tackles, Robinson didn’t make the anticipated jump into the upper echelon of pass rushers last season. His production actually took a slight step back, with his sack total dropping from six to four.

Now with Miami’s pass-rush largely revolving around him, he enters his third year with the chance to turn his flashes into consistent production.

Long Shot Award: DJ Herman

Just a few months ago, DJ Herman was an undrafted prospect with modest collegiate production who was in the middle of a position change.

Now, a week before Miami’s season opener, he’s on the 53-man roster as the Dolphins’ only fullback.

The athletic traits that once made him a Division I linebacker translated naturally to fullback, where his lateral quickness allows him to track down and punish defenders in space as a lead blocker.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said. “He worked really hard to study the new position, the physicality, the toughness, how hard he's worked, and he earned a spot on the team. And that is a cool story…”

His actual role in the offense is unclear until the season starts, but simply pulling the position change and making the 53-man roster makes Herman one of Miami’s most unlikely success stories of the summer.

Trench Bully Award: Jordan Phillips

It won’t always show up on the stat sheet or make a training camp highlight reel, but Phillips has embraced the unsung work Miami needs from the middle of its defensive line.

“He embraces playing the run. He embraces double teams and he embraces the dirty work, which most people in our league don’t like to do,” Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said. “He’s an unselfish player who truly loves to play this game”

Now entering his second NFL season, the Maryland product was a wrecking ball on the few occasions he found himself one-on-one, while also holding his ground against double teams and freeing up Miami’s linebackers to make plays behind him.

Wild Card: Chris Bell

Maybe it’s Bell terrorizing the Miami Hurricanes less than a year ago with a 166-yard, two-touchdown performance.

Or maybe it’s his 6-foot-2, 228-pound frame that has him looking a few cheeseburgers away from an outside linebacker while still possessing enough speed to outrun defensive backs.

Regardless, there’s a level of excitement surrounding Bell from Dolphins coaches and fans that is rare for a rookie who has barely practiced.

“He’s a really big dude. He’s a really fast dude,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “He’s hit some wild numbers on GPS, considering his size. He’s got great hands. He’s a tough tackle. So I mean, you could do a lot of things with that.”

While he’ll still have to work his way back after missing time early in camp, Bell entered a rookie-heavy receiver room with plenty of opportunity.