Analyzing the Latest Development With Achane

The contract situation of Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane might not be a "situation" very much longer.

The signs all seem to point to an extension being worked out for the 2025 team MVP sooner rather than later, the latest indication being Adam Schefter's report that Achane was at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday taking part in the team's offseason program.

This is significant because Achane was not in attendance on the first day of the offseason program as he continued to look for a new deal entering the final year of his rookie contract. While the offseason program — except for the June 2-4 minicamp — is voluntary, attendance for a team with a new head coach usually is perfect or close to perfect except for those wanting to make a statement about a new contract.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said during his pre-draft press conference Wednesday that negotiations were trending in the right direction, which certainly would be backed by Achane's appearance at the offseason program.

As a point of reference, veteran tight end Jonnu Smith did not attend the offseason program as he looked for a new contract, which he eventually got from the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded over the summer.

Sullivan has been adamant since taking over as Dolphins GM that he wanted Achane to be a foundational piece in the team's rebuilding project, at the same time adding that he always would listen to trade offers if other GMs called.

But Sullivan changed that stance Wednesday when he said that Achane was not available.

That comment along with the update about the negotiations suggest it could be a matter of time before Achane gets his new deal, though what it will look like certainly will be interesting.

It also will be interesting to see how the Dolphins can get a new deal done with Achane quickly considering the team has a bit less than $2 million of cap space available, according to Over The Cap, and Achane's cap number for 2026 already is very low at $2.3 million after his deal was restructured earlier in the offseason by turning base salary into a signing bonus spread out over a few years.

One way to create cap space would be to restructured the contract of Jordyn Brooks, whose 2026 cap number currently sits at $10.9 million with a base salary of $7.8 million. Miami could do with Brooks what it did with not only Achane but also center Aaron Brewer.

ACHANE'S EARLIER CONTRACT SHIFTS

In that contract restructure with Achane, the Dolphins converted most of his $5.7 million base salary into a signing bonus, with that $4.6 million spread over four years and guaranteed.

When he signed his rookie contract as a third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Achane's base salary for 2026 was set to be $1.57 million, so how did it jump to that $5.7 million mark.

It's all about a little-know provision in NFL contracts called the Proven Performance Escalator (PPE), which is reserved for non-first-round picks and designed those who excel.

Achane most definitely excelled in 2025, and it looks like he's about to get rewarded for it again.