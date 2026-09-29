What to Know About the Latest Dolphins Transaction and Dozen Workouts

In addition to making official the signing of linebacker Shaka Heyward to their active roster, the Miami Dolphins also announced a practice squad transaction on a busy Tuesday.

The Dolphins brought back guard James Ester, who spent part of training camp with the team and was among 12 players Miami brought in for a tryout Tuesday.

Along with Ester, who the Dolphins converted from defensive tackle after they claimed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, the other tryout players included five linebackers, four running backs, and two defensive ends.

The running back auditions made sense in light of the season-ending knee injury sustained by De'Von Achane in the 24-10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener Sunday.

The list of running backs who tried out was highlighted by Hassan Haskins, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the New England Patriots this year. Also trying out were former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh, former University of Miami back Damien Martinez, and former Michigan State back Elijah Tau-Tolliver.

The five linebackers who tried out were Amari Burney, Jack Dingle, Brandon George, Dasan McCullough and T.J. Quinn, with the defensive ends consisting of Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Nathan Voorhis. Burney, who played 24 games in two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023-24, is the only one of those seven with any NFL regular season experience.

Ester filled one of the two vacancies on the Dolphins practice squad, and the team also has one spot remaining on the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. cleared waivers after the Dolphins waived him Monday, so they could re-sign him to the practice squad if they so desire.

RUNNING BACK CHECK

The four running back auditions haven't led to a signing yet, but the Dolphins figure to add a player at the position at some point to join Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II on the active roster.

Carlos Washington Jr. and Jarquez Hunter both are candidates as members of the practice squad.

If the Dolphins were looking to poach a running back off another team's practice squad, two such options vanished Tuesday when the Tennessee Titans signed Michael Carter off their own practice squad and the Houston Texans signed Dare Ogunbowale off the Raiders practice squad.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Edge defender Kyle Van Noy was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after being elevated the first three games and will be in line to face the Dolphins on Sunday.

-- Likewise, kicker Jason Sanders won the New York Jets job for good after being signed to the active roster following his three elevations.

-- The New York Giants swapped former Dolphins wide receivers, releasing Odell Beckham Jr. and signing Braxton Berrios from their practice squad. This very well could be the end for Beckham, who didn't seem as though he had a lot left during his stint with Miami in 2024.

-- Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, who became almost like a cult hero as a sixth lineman last year, had a tryout with the Jets.