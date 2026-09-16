Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves Headed by Rookie Kyle Louis Going on IR

The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves Wednesday, and they included transactions we based on the latest injury information.

The Dolphins announced they have placed rookie safety Kyle Louis on injured reserve, signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and signed long-snapper Cal Adomitis to the practice squad.

The Louis news almost had to be expected after head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday the rookie would be out a few weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

That was followed by a report from Ian Rapoport indicating that Louis was expected to "miss a few weeks.

With Louis going on IR, he'll be out at least four games and will miss the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. He'll be eligible to return when the Dolphins return from their bye to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 7.

Louis becomes the third player on injured reserve — not including rookie DT Rene Konga, who's out for the year — as he joins fellow rookie Trey Moore and second-year defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Louis appeared to get injured during one of his three snaps on defense when he Raiders player tumbled onto his left leg while he was engaged with a blocker.

Along with the defensive snaps, Louis played 14 snaps on special teams, but he was not credited with any stats.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW DB AND LONG-SNAPPER

Simpson joined the Dolphins after spending training camp with the Green Bay Packers.

He was on Green Bay's practice squad as a rookie free agent in 2025 and made his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale after being elevated.

Simpson was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, but didn't make the 53-man roster. He was re-signed to the Colts practice squad before being signed by the New York Jets, though he didn't appear in any game that season.

He becomes the sixth cornerback on the roster, joining Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall Jr., Marcellas Dial Jr. and Reese Taylor.

The addition of Adomitis will serve as insurance in the aftermath of the shoulder injury sustained by Tucker Addington against the Raiders.

Addington was injured while making a tackle on a punt return and remained in the game without missing a snap, though Hafley said Monday it came close that the team was going to have to use starting rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who has previous long-snapping experience.

Adomitis is a four-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 58 career games.

Adomitis spent training camp with the Green Bay Packers after playing nine games for the Eagles in 2025.

Unless Addington's injury proves severe enough that he ultimately needs to go on injured reserve, the Dolphins simply can elevate Adomitis from the practice squad for the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.