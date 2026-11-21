The Miami Dolphins filled their one opening on the 53-man roster Saturday when they made their usual practice squad elevations, but it's what they didn't do that maybe was most noteworthy.

The team announced it had activated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. from PUP, putting the offseason free agent acquisition in line to make his Dolphins debut against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. With his activation, Baker also was removed from the injury report.

The Dolphins also elevated kicker Daniel Carlson and punter Jack Browning from the practice squad, with Carlson taking over for veteran Zane Gonzalez and Browning filling in for injured veteran Bradley Pinion.

Gonzalez kicked four games with Miami before being waived this past week after he missed two field goal attempts and an extra point in the 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. As with Gonzalez, Carlson will be available to be used off a practice squad elevation a maximum of three times before the Dolphins have to sign him to the 53-man roster or find another kicker.

The one move the Dolphins didn't make involved the defensive tackle position, which has seen Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers land on IR and now has only three players on the active roster. Those three are 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant, training camp surprise Keith Cooper Jr., and practice squad promotion Jordan Jefferson.

Those three will need help during the game against the Bills, but this is where we expect the Dolphins to use one of their bigger edge defenders, whether it be Malik Herring or Eric Watts, who like Jefferson was signed from the practice squad to the 53 this week.

It should be noted that Watts actually is listed on the official team roster as a defensive end, the only player with that designation.

The addition of Baker to the 53 gives the Dolphins a total of six cornerbacks on the active roster, which is a pretty high number. The Dolphins also have an unusually high number of offensive linemen with 10. And six also is a high number for wide receivers, particularly when there are four more on the practice squad.

THE BILLS REPORT

There was a significant development with the Bills on Saturday before they announced their practice squad elevations, and it involved starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver was added to the team's injury report and listed as questionable with an oblique injury.

The Bills already will be without two defensive starters — LB Dorian Williams and CB Christian Benford — against the Dolphins and starting tight end Dalton Kincaid also was listed as doubtful.

Keep in mind that the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, so they're likely to err on the side of caution with some of their injured players in this game.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (2nd), K Zane Gonzalez (1st)

Week 8 (vs. New England) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (3rd), K Zane Gonzalez (2nd)

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — K Zane Gonzalez (3rd), RB Carlos Washington Jr. (2nd)

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — QB Brady Cook (1st), WR Jalen Reagor (1st)

Week 11 (at Buffalo) — K Daniel Carlson (1st), P Jack Browning (1st)