For the third time in the last month, the Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on a division rival, as they’ll face off against the 8-1 Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Let’s make some bold predictions for Miami, as well as the rival they’ve struggled the most with in recent years.

Kicking Game Continues to Struggle

The Miami Dolphins are trotting out a new kicking crew in Week 11, elevating both kickier Daniel Carlson and punter Jack Browning from the practice squad.

Miami desperately needs something out of this unit, which has let them down at every turn this season. But based on previous experience, this duo doesn’t appear ready to give it to them. Carlson, previously with the Saints, has missed four of his 12 field goals in 2026. Meanwhile, Browning hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2024 season.

It’s refreshing to see different names playing for a team that needs wholesale change on this side of the ball, but this group needs significant investment, and that likely won’t come from midseason practice squad elevations.

James Cook has his Best Performance of 2026

The Miami Dolphins’ interior defensive line has been gutted over the last few weeks, with Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers all suffering season-ending injuries. This, of course, doesn’t bode well against one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL in James Cook.

Cook, who has 971 yards on the season, is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, the league’s fifth-best mark among qualified rushers. He’s stood out when running between the tackles, picking up 5.0 yards per tote and leading the league in rushing yards to the inside.

Now, he’ll go up against a unit headlined by Kenneth Grant, who has slowly worked his way back from injury, but had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts when Miami allowed a season-high 172 rushing yards.



James Cook, on the other hand, is coming off of his best game in terms of rushing yards AND yards per carry. If Jeff Hafley can’t conjure up some sort of effective look, the Dolphins will be in for a long day.

Caleb Douglas Continues His Ascent

Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas’ work load has increased over the last two weeks, where he’s logged back-to-back games with a career-high eight targets.

In the absence of Malik Willis, Douglas’ production was in question, but that doesn’t look like a problem with Kyle McCord, who felt more than comfortable taking shots down the field against Indianapolis.

Miami likely will have to play a majority of this game from behind, where their best downfield option is set up for a strong performance. Buffalo has allowed nine receivers to record 70+ yards against them this year, a mark that Douglas has reached in four of his first six games. Career highs (6 catches and 94 yards) could be in the cards.