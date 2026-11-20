Even though the Miami Dolphins listed center Aaron Brewer as questionable for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills, all signs are pointing toward him being able to play Sunday.

Brewer took the final step toward getting out of the concussion protocol when he took part in a full practice Friday, and the only hurdle remaining will be reporting no symptoms Saturday.

It's a fair expectation then that Brewer will be back in the lineup after missing the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins did rule out two players Friday, punter Bradley Pinion and wide receiver Jared Wayne.

Replacing Wayne will be simple because veteran Jalen Tolbert again will be active. Fellow wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell both were full participants in practice Friday and did not get a game status designation, meaning they're good to go.

Recent acquisition Jack Browning will do the punting after being signed to the practice squad this week, and it's probably fair to assume he'll simply be elevated for the game.

The Dolphins also will look to the practice squad for kicker Daniel Carlson and likely defensive tackle Matthew Butler, but with only two elevations allowed, one will have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins also could have to make room for cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., who was a full participant all week and appears ready to contribute on special teams.

It will make for another interesting Saturday of personnel moves.

The Dolphins listed two other players as doubtful, including starting safety Dante Trader Jr., but it's difficult to envision him playing after he didn't practice all week. Also listed as doubtful was cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who's dealing with a knee injury. He's mainly a special teams contributor and Baker might wind up taking his place.

The only other Dolphins player with a game status designation was cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr., who has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks.

The best projection if Trader indeed is out against Buffalo would be for Zayne Anderson to get the start alongside rookie Michael Taaffe even if Kyle Louis has been getting regular snaps on defense since coming off IR. Louis has been used as a type of nickel linebacker as opposed to a true safety.

BILLS INJURY UPDATE

Like the Dolphins, the Bills ruled out two players Friday and both happen to be starters on defense, cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Dorian Williams

The Bills also have injury issues at tight end, which could impact to some degree their running game. Starter Dalton Kincaid was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week because of thumb and ankle issues, while Jackson Hawes was listed as questionable after being limited all week.

The Bills had two others listed as questionable, safety Damar Hamlin (toe) and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (shoulder).

Starting cornerback Dee Alford cleared concussion protocol and will play.