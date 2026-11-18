The Miami Dolphins have made their decision on rookie edge defender Max Llewellyn, and for the moment at least want to keep him around.

That's the takeaway from the latest Dolphins roster moves, as they signed Llewellyn from the practice squad to the active roster, clearing the way for him to be able to play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

In an accompanying move, the Dolphins signed punter Jack Browning to the practice squad to fill that slot. Browning has appeared in five NFL games, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 when he averaged 42.5 yards on 10 punts, with a net of 34.6 yards.

Browning has been out of the NFL since December 2024 except for a one-week stint with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp this summer.

The Dolphins, of course, have veteran Bradley Pinion to handling the punting duties and there's nothing about Browning that suggests he could be a long-term answer, so perhaps Pinion is dealing with some sort of physical issue.

THE MOVE WITH MAX

Llewellyn, the seventh-round pick out of Iowa, had been on the practice squad since he was waived the day after the cuts to the 53-player limit to accommodate the eight newcomers the team brought in from the outside.

Llewelly played the maximum three games allowed as a practice squad elevation when he suited up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the New York Jets in Week 7 and the New England Patriots in Week 8.

In those three games, he got only six total snaps on defense and eight more on special teams, but clearly the Dolphins liked his potential enough to want to see him in action again.

He becomes the sixth edge defender on the 53-man roster after Eric Watts also was signed from the practice squad Tuesday.

The Dolphins are very light at the defensive tackle position with only three players — Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson — after placing Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips on IR, but Watts (6-5, 277) might be able to slide inside for a certain number of snaps and veteran Matthew Butler figures to get elevated from the practice squad for the Buffalo game.

Llewellyn was the last of the Dolphins' league-high 13 draft picks this year and all of them are with the team — 11 on the active roster, linebacker Trey Moore on injured reserve, and guard DJ Campbell on the practice squad.

RESETTING THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

After all the moves of the past two days, here's the updated 16-man Dolphins practice squad (they do not have an international player exemption at the moment):

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

WR Will Sheppard

WR Brady Boyd

WR AJ Henning

WR Jalen Reagor

TE Tre Watson

G DJ Campbell

G James Ester

DT Matthew Butler

DL Chris Smith

EDGE Amari Gainer

LB Liam Anderson

CB Ethan Bonner

S Major Burns

K Daniel Carlson

P Jack Browning

THE NOVEMBER DOLPHINS TRANSACTIONS

Keeping up with all the roster moves this month:

November 18 — Signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad

November 17 — Placed DL Zeek Bigger and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve ... signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson and EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DL Chris Smith to the practice squad

November 16 — Waived K Zane Gonzalez and EDGE Jamree Kromah

November 11 — Signed DT Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers practice squad

November 10 — Placed DT Zach Sieler and QB Malik Willis on injured reserve ... waived CB Reese Taylor