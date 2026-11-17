The Miami Dolphins indeed went the familiar route when it came time to replenish the defensive tackle position, which took another hit Tuesday.

The team announced a series of roster moves that included Jordan Phillips joining Zeek Biggers in going on injured reserve.

The Dolphins also signed three players from their practice squad to the active roster — defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, quarterback Brady Cook and edge Eric Watts.

Lastly, the Dolphins signed four players to the practice squad, including kicker Daniel Carlson. The others are WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler and DL Chris Smith.

THE DT DECISION

The biggest shockwave of all the moves obviously involves the D-tackle position, where Phillips has joined Biggers in sustaining a season-ending injury, with ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reporting Phillips will have surgery to repair a biceps tendon.

Phillips was spotted leaving Lucas Oil Stadium with his arm in a sling Sunday and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, so it always was fair to be concerned his injury also could be season-ending.

As we suggested in a story earlier Tuesday, the Dolphins replaced Phillips and Biggers with players with whom they're familiar because Butler was with the team in 2025, playing 12 games with one start, and was in training camp this summer before being released.

Because Jefferson is the only new defensive tackle on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins still have only three at that position with Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. as the other two, so Butler seems like a logical candidate to get elevated for the game at Buffalo on Sunday considering his familiarity and experience.

Smith, the other new defensive tackle, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024 when he made his five career appearances with the Detroit Lions after coming out of Notre Dame.

Grant now becomes the only defensive tackle of the Dolphins' projected group with Biggers and Phillips having joined Zach Sieler on injured reserve.

Thanks to those four, the Dolphins have moved up to 10th in the NFL in total defense and 10th in rushing yards allowed per carry, and those rankings figure to take a pretty big hit with the three players gone.

Watts' signing puts the Dolphins back at five edge defenders, as he joins Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw.

Cook being signed to the 53 figures to be just a matter of time because he's going to be serving as the backup quarterback for at least four games while Malik Willis is on injured reserve.

Carlson, who tried out for the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago, seemed like the logical candidate after Zane Gonzalez was waived following his three misses in the 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins didn't sign Gonzalez to the active roster until he exhaused his three practice squad elevations, so maybe they will use the same approach with Carlson — certainly hoping for better results.

As we indicated Tuesday, the Dolphins' field goal kicking has been a problem all season, with Miami next-to-last in the NFL in field goal percentage.