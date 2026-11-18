Center Aaron Brewer missing another practice as he remains in the concussion protocol clearly was the biggest headline of the Miami Dolphins' first injury report for Week 11, but there are several other issues worth monitoring.

The most glaring ones would be at wide receiver, where injuries continue to happen, and at punter.

The situation with punter Bradley Pinion missing practice because a right groin injury maybe shouldn't have been easy to predict after the Dolphins signed punter Jack Browning to the practice squad earlier Wednesday.

As a general rule, NFL teams don't have two punters or two kickers on the team (active roster and practice squad) unless there's an injury, so the Browning move should have been a sign.

As we indicated earlier, Browning has appeared in five NFL games but none since the 2024 season and hasn't even punted in a preseason since then.

The issue at wide receiver is that rookie Caleb Douglas joined the list of injured players at that position as he was limited with a shoulder injury. There was good news there, though, with Chris Bell back at practice (albeit on a limited basis) after both he and Jared Wayne missed the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Wayne was among the five players who didn't practice, a group that included safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) and cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee).

Trader has been battling injuries for a few weeks now and one wonders whether he'll need to be shut down at some point to allow him to get back to 100 percent.

While it's early in the week, the best projection if Trader can't play against Buffalo would be for Zayne Anderson to get the start alongside rookie Michael Taaffe even if Kyle Louis has been getting regular snaps on defense since coming off IR. Louis has been used as a type of nickel linebacker as opposed to a true safety.

Simpson is primarily a special teams contributor, and if Wayne can't play again, then it would mean another game for veteran Jalen Tolbert.

Along with the five players who didn't practice, the Dolphins had five others who were limited. Besides Bell and Douglas, there was LS Tucker Addington again (shoulder), CB JuJu Brents (neck) and C Andrew Meyer (neck).

In the event that both Brewer and Meyer wound up sidelined for the Buffalo game, then we'd be looking at Jarrett Kingston, who played center for two snaps against the Colts when Meyer briefly left the game.

BILLS INJURY UPDATE

The Bills also had five players sit out practice Wednesday, with guard O'Cyrus Torrence's absence related to a personal issue.

The focus for Buffalo should be in the secondary, which was missing Wednesday cornerbacks Dee Alford (concussion) and Christian Benford (groin).

Furthermore, three safeties were limited in practice, including recent acquisition Amani Hooker (knee) along with Damar Hamlin (toe) and Cole Bishop (shoulder).