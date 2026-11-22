The Miami Dolphins indeed will have center Aaron Brewer back for their Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but they will missing a starter in the secondary.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. was among the Dolphins inactives, though that might not have been surprising considering he was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week. Trader, who has been dealing with injuries for several weeks, is nursing shoulder and groin injuries.

The other player listed as doubtful Friday was cornerback/special teams core player Jaylin Simpson, and he also wound up being inactive. His place on special teams likely will be taken by Darrell Baker Jr., who will make his Miami debut after being activated off PUP on Saturday.

Simpson and Trade were joined on the inactive list by the two players ruled out Friday — punter Bradley Pinion and wide receiver Jared Wayne, who will miss a second consecutive game because of a quad injury. Veteran Jalen Tolbert, who scored the Dolphins' first touchdown in the loss at Indianapolis last Sunday, again will be active.

With Trader out, look for opening-day starter Zayne Anderson to get the call to start opposite rookie Michael Taaffe and figures to get most of the snaps.

Caedan Wallace, acquired during training camp in a trade with the New England Patriots, will be inactive for the second consecutive game after he had seen some action as a sixth offensive lineman in a couple of games this season.

With Brewer back in the lineup, there again will be a second healthy scratch on the offensive line with waiver wire pick-up Christian Haynes getting that spot.

The final spot on the inactive list will go to rookie tight end Justin Joly, who has yet to make any kind of contribution after being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos before the start of the regular season.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. will be back in the lineup and figures to contribute on special teams.

THE BILLS INACTIVES

For Buffalo, the biggest news with their inactive list is that defensive tackle Ed Oliver was NOT on it and will be available after being added to the injury report with an oblique issue Saturday.

Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid is the biggest name on the inactive list; he's out with an injury after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

The other inactives are WR Skyler Bell, LB Dorian Williams, CB Christian Benford, OLB Mike Danna, G/T Jude Bowry and DL T.J. Sanders.

THE 2026 DOLPHINS INACTIVES

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Caleb Douglas, EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — WR Caleb Douglas, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — WR Caleb Douglas, RB Kaytron Allen, CB Reese Taylor, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, LB Willie Gay Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick

Week 8 (vs. New England) — CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah, G Christian Haynes, G Kadyn Proctor, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — WR Jalen Tolbert, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — WR Chris Bell, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., C Aaron Brewer, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 11 (at Buffalo) — S Dante Trader Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, P Bradley Pinion, G Christian Haynes, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne