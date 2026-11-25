Kadyn Proctor will not be moving to right tackle this week for the Miami Dolphins this week, and that might not happen at all this season.

But there still is a question about the status of Austin Jackson, not so much in terms of keeping his starting job but rather an injury issue that has popped up.

Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice Wednesday that Jackson would be limited in practice on this day, though he didn't disclose the nature of his injury.

Hafley did add that Jackson would be at his spot at right tackle barring an injury forcing him out of the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Jackson played every snap in the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and it's unclear when or how he got injured, but if he ended up being physically compromised for the Jets game, it could give Hafley the opportunity to look at somebody else at right tackle without having to bench Jackson.

WHO PLAYS RIGHT TACKLE IF NOT AUSTIN JACKSON

Since Hafley made it clear Proctor isn't an option at right tackle right now, the other logical choices if not Jackson would be Chukwuebuka Godrick or Caedan Wallace.

Godrick started three games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season; Wallace has two career starts on his resume, both in 2024 with the New England Patriots but one came at left tackle and the other was as a sixth offensive lineman.

Whoever plays right tackle will face the difficult task of trying to contain rookie pass rusher David Bailey, the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft who is tied for third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks.

The Dolphins held Bailey in check in the teams' first meeting in Week 7 as part of their best offensive performance of the season, with Bailey finishing with half a sack and four tackles in 61 snaps.

While there's now a little bit of mystery at right tackle because of Jackson's injury, the Proctor topic appears closed.

And it appears Hafley doesn't care to revisit it.

When he was asked about Proctor and practice time at right tackle, Hafley kind of shut down the discussion by saying, "I respect the question, guys. I'm not going to sit up here and talk about what could happen in hypotheticals. If we get to that, if we ever get to that point, we'll discuss all those things. But I'm not going to live in a world of what if this, what if that. I mean, it's not the time or the place to do that right now because I don't see it (Proctor going to right tackle) happening right now."