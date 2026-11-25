Examining the New Complication on the Dolphins Offensive Line
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Kadyn Proctor will not be moving to right tackle this week for the Miami Dolphins this week, and that might not happen at all this season.
But there still is a question about the status of Austin Jackson, not so much in terms of keeping his starting job but rather an injury issue that has popped up.
Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice Wednesday that Jackson would be limited in practice on this day, though he didn't disclose the nature of his injury.
Hafley did add that Jackson would be at his spot at right tackle barring an injury forcing him out of the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Jackson played every snap in the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and it's unclear when or how he got injured, but if he ended up being physically compromised for the Jets game, it could give Hafley the opportunity to look at somebody else at right tackle without having to bench Jackson.
WHO PLAYS RIGHT TACKLE IF NOT AUSTIN JACKSON
Since Hafley made it clear Proctor isn't an option at right tackle right now, the other logical choices if not Jackson would be Chukwuebuka Godrick or Caedan Wallace.
Godrick started three games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season; Wallace has two career starts on his resume, both in 2024 with the New England Patriots but one came at left tackle and the other was as a sixth offensive lineman.
Whoever plays right tackle will face the difficult task of trying to contain rookie pass rusher David Bailey, the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft who is tied for third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks.
The Dolphins held Bailey in check in the teams' first meeting in Week 7 as part of their best offensive performance of the season, with Bailey finishing with half a sack and four tackles in 61 snaps.
While there's now a little bit of mystery at right tackle because of Jackson's injury, the Proctor topic appears closed.
And it appears Hafley doesn't care to revisit it.
When he was asked about Proctor and practice time at right tackle, Hafley kind of shut down the discussion by saying, "I respect the question, guys. I'm not going to sit up here and talk about what could happen in hypotheticals. If we get to that, if we ever get to that point, we'll discuss all those things. But I'm not going to live in a world of what if this, what if that. I mean, it's not the time or the place to do that right now because I don't see it (Proctor going to right tackle) happening right now."
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL