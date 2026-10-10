Dolphins-Bengals Week 5 National Predictions Roundup: Is This the Week?

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

For the first time since the season, it's not a total sweep in terms of predicting a Dolphins loss because we have one brave soul going for an upset.

But the rationale among those who offer analysis along with their prediction makes it clear why the Dolphins are again overwhelmingly expected to lose.

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilbert Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 23, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Bengals 28, Dolphins 13

Chris Bumbaca: Bengals 26, Dolphins 16

Nate Davis: Bengals 24, Dolphins 13

Adam Kaufman: Bengals 24, Dolphins 16

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bengals 26, Dolphins 12

Analysis: The Dolphins haven't scored more than 13 points in a game this season. The Bengals have struggled with turnovers and an inability to generate a rushing offense the last two seasons. Cincinnati still has Joe Burrow, and he'll be counted on for more if Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (adductor) are out. Cincinnati will cover, but it won't be comfortable.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Dolphins 13

Matt Bowen: Bengals

Mike Clay: Bengals

• Jeremy Fowler: Bengals

Dan Graziano: Bengals

• Kalyn Kahler: Bengals

Pamela Maldonado: Bengals

Eric Moody: Bengals

Jason Reid: Bengals

• Benjamin Solak: Bengals

• Lindsey Thiry: Bengals

Seth Wickersham: Bengals

Analysis: Miami simply isn’t good enough, on either side of the ball. The Bengals, who have big aspirations, can’t afford to lose their third in a row — especially in a game they absolutely should win.

Prediction: Bengals 26, Dolphins 14

Jeremy Bergman: Bengals 24, Dolphins 13 Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals 22, Dolphins 17 Gennaro Filice: Bengals 19, Dolphins 14 Bobby Kownack: Bengals 28, Dolphins 14 Dan Parr: Bengals 20, Dolphins 13

Analysis: The Bengals are hurting at receiver with both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase suffering injuries last week against the Jaguars. But there is a chance they can play. Even if they don't, the Bengals will move the football. Miami plays hard, but they are undermanned.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Dolphins 13

Zach Berman: Bengals

Chad Graff: Dolphins

Jon Greenberg: Bengals

Larry Holder: Bengals

Josh Kendall: Bengals

Nick Kosmidi: Bengals

Steve Louis Goldstein: Bengals

Austin Mock: Bengals

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The Dolphins defense is stepping up in weight class big time in this matchup if Chase and Higgins both play, even if it's only Chase, and stopping the tight end will become a minor problem for Miami as opposed to a major talking point. With Caleb Douglas likely out for a third consecutive game, it's just very difficult to envision the Dolphins scoring enough to get that elusive first victory. At this point, merely scoring two touchdowns would represent progress.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17