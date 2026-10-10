Dolphins-Bengals Week 5 National Predictions Roundup: Is This the Week?
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The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
For the first time since the season, it's not a total sweep in terms of predicting a Dolphins loss because we have one brave soul going for an upset.
But the rationale among those who offer analysis along with their prediction makes it clear why the Dolphins are again overwhelmingly expected to lose.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Bengals
Eva Geitheim: Bengals
Mitch Goldich: Bengals
Mike Kadlick: Bengals
Gilbert Manzano: Bengals
Conor Orr: Bengals
John Pluym: Bengals
Matt Verderame: Bengals
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Bengals 23, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Bengals 28, Dolphins 13
Chris Bumbaca: Bengals 26, Dolphins 16
Nate Davis: Bengals 24, Dolphins 13
Adam Kaufman: Bengals 24, Dolphins 16
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bengals 26, Dolphins 12
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins haven't scored more than 13 points in a game this season. The Bengals have struggled with turnovers and an inability to generate a rushing offense the last two seasons. Cincinnati still has Joe Burrow, and he'll be counted on for more if Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (adductor) are out. Cincinnati will cover, but it won't be comfortable.
Prediction: Bengals 23, Dolphins 13
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Bengals
• Kalyn Kahler: Bengals
• Benjamin Solak: Bengals
• Lindsey Thiry: Bengals
NBC Sports
Analysis: Miami simply isn’t good enough, on either side of the ball. The Bengals, who have big aspirations, can’t afford to lose their third in a row — especially in a game they absolutely should win.
Prediction: Bengals 26, Dolphins 14
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Bengals 24, Dolphins 13
Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals 22, Dolphins 17
Gennaro Filice: Bengals 19, Dolphins 14
Bobby Kownack: Bengals 28, Dolphins 14
Dan Parr: Bengals 20, Dolphins 13
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Bengals are hurting at receiver with both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase suffering injuries last week against the Jaguars. But there is a chance they can play. Even if they don't, the Bengals will move the football. Miami plays hard, but they are undermanned.
Prediction: Bengals 23, Dolphins 13
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Bengals
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Jon Greenberg: Bengals
Larry Holder: Bengals
Josh Kendall: Bengals
Nick Kosmidi: Bengals
Steve Louis Goldstein: Bengals
Austin Mock: Bengals
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins defense is stepping up in weight class big time in this matchup if Chase and Higgins both play, even if it's only Chase, and stopping the tight end will become a minor problem for Miami as opposed to a major talking point. With Caleb Douglas likely out for a third consecutive game, it's just very difficult to envision the Dolphins scoring enough to get that elusive first victory. At this point, merely scoring two touchdowns would represent progress.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL