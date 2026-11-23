The Miami Dolphins offensive line probably stands at the top of the most disappointing position groups for the team this season, and it might be time for some changes on the underperforming unit.

Head coach Jeff Hafley brought up the possibility during his weekly day-after-the-game media session Monday, one day after backup quarterback Kyle McCord was constantly harassed by the Buffalo Bills pass rush — much the same way Malik Willis was harassed every game before he landed on injured reserve.

Hafley was asked specifically about possibly benching starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who has struggled in pass protection all season, but offered a broader-view answer.

"Yeah, I would say we'll look at the offensive line hard this week," Hafley said. "We sat down this morning. We're going to do more this afternoon, and we'll look at everything to see you what we need to do to help him more, and what we need to do overall. Like I said to you guys yesterday, we'll take a look at what we can do better to help, and then we'll take a look at what we can do overall to play better on offense. So I would say that with all the positions."

While Hafley made it more about the whole group — actually everybody on offense — it's pretty clear to anyone watching Dolphins games this season that the right side of the line has been the weak line, with guard Jonah Savaiinaea's play slipping after he got off to a decent start this season.

And, yes, the Dolphins have issues on offense that extend beyond the offensive line, which is how they rank last in the NFL in scoring and 31st in total offense.

But good offensive line play can mask a lot of deficiencies, and what's happening with the Dolphins is just the opposite.

And that's a major problem.

And it's gone on long enough.

It's why it's high time for a change.

EXAMINING POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE OFFENSIVE LINE

So who could come in and come out of the lineup on the offensive line starting Sunday in the rematch against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium?

Obviously the two players in danger of being benched are Savaiinaea and Jackson, and it's probably easier to bench Jackson considering he's in the last year of his contract and probably won't be back in 2027.

It also would be painful to bench Savaiinaea before the end of his second season as a second-round pick, but at some point the Dolphins might be forced to accept the reality he's just not the answer at right guard.

If the Dolphins do make a move at guard, then the easy solution for a replacement is Jarrett Kingston, who started against Cincinnati when rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor was out with a concussion and has taken over from Caedan Wallace as the sixth offensive lineman whenever the Dolphins use the jumbo package.

The right tackle spot is a bit more complicated because of the Proctor factor.

And this is where Hafley's answer Monday whether there have been conversations about moving Proctor to right tackle certainly was interesting.

Remember that Proctor played left tackle at Alabama and the thinking by many folks when the Dolphins selected him 12th overall in the 2026 draft was that his long-term future in Miami was at right tackle on the opposite end of left tackle Patrick Paul.

Neither Hafley nor GM Jon-Eric Sullivan ever have made definitive statements about Proctor's position for the entire season, only saying in the spring that they were going to start him out at guard.

"I would say conversations have been had because there's a lot of conversations, and I say that to be honest with you," Hafley said. "As of right now, I don't see him playing tackle this week. So yeah, that's how it answers your question."

Of course, the "as of right now" means that Hafley could change his mind before the start of practice Wednesday, which is when preparations for the Jets game will begin with the first practice of the week.

If the Dolphins indeed keep Proctor at guard, then the logical choice to replace Jackson if Hafley and his staff decide to do so would be Chukwuebuka Godrick, who they signed as a free agent after the final cuts to 53 after he had been released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Godrick started three games at right tackle for the Chiefs late last season. He would seem the logical choice even though he's listed as the second-team left tackle on the depth chart and Wallace is listed as the second-team right tackle ... considering Wallace was inactive the last two games.

Of course, it's possible that Hafley ultimately decides to maintain the status quo for the Jets game, but in this season of evaluation there's no reason to keep going with players who don't fit into the long-term plans.

So it says it's time. Let's make a change.