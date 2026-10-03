Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Can the Offense Handle the Minnesota Mayhem?

Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From John Pardue:

Why do you think the defense seems to be playing more zone than press? Is it the young personnel or just Hafley’s style defense?

Hey John, it’s awesome to want to have your defense play press man coverage, but it requires having high-end cornerbacks and the Dolphins quite frankly aren’t there yet. By all accounts, Hafley prefers playing zone regardless and disguising coverages.

From Ed Helinski:

How ugly might this game get?

Hey Ed, it depends on what your definition of ugly is as it pertains to this game. If you mean ugly as in the score is going to get out of hand, I’m just not seeing that because I don’t think the Vikings offense is very good right now and Justin Jefferson won’t be playing. If you mean it will be ugly football with mistakes and bad offense, then I absolutely could see this happening. And this is where the Dolphins would have their best chance to win.

From Matthew:

Hi Alain, was going to ask your thoughts on J-Rod, but then you posted an article about it. So instead just want to say a thank you for all your hard work, and ask a non-Dolphins question. I'm going to the NFL London game next week (Eagles-Jaguars), which will be my first ever live game. Do you watch any of the Non-Dolphins games for pure enjoyment? Specifically the London ones, which I assume are at a much earlier time for you.

Hey Matthew, thanks for the kind words and here’s the Jacob Rodriguez story from this week that you referenced. As for your question, yes, I try to catch non-Dolphins games when I have the opportunity and I do like those London games starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time when there’s no other game going on. And I most definitely plan on watching the Eagles-Jaguars game because it’s got the makings of a really good matchup.

From Raul Gonzalez:

Hey Alain, very long time reader, first-time writer. Appreciate what you do for us real fans, objectivity is a rare commodity and we need someone like you to keep us level-headed. I always understood this was going to be one loooong preseason more than a season for the Fins, and I am weirdly enjoying seeing the young team trying to jell. It seems to me that although very early, we may have hit on more stars and/or good starters on this past draft than on any other draft, am I wrong? Also, looking forward with all the cap capital and next draft, even if we get the first pick, I would be strongly inclined to either go for the best DE if there is any generational talent or trade down to get more picks and fill in DE (two or even three) corner, safety maybe and OL. I’m no GM, but I would not draft a QB, I would keep building for year 3 and get RB in free agency and fill up other spots to have a really good team by 2028. I think Willis is serviceable at worst and if he lets us down there is always the 2028 draft! Keep up the good work!

Thanks Raul, appreciate the kind words and objectivity is all I know. You make a lot of very good points (and, yes, I’d be saying that even without the compliments), though I think it’s a little premature to anoint this as an all-time draft or anything close to that. The early results are promising, though. I’m with you on the draft where barring a Josh Allen type I’m fine with passing on a QB in 2027 in favor of a difference-making pass rusher or cornerback. Willis has been good enough so far that I don’t think that drafting a QB is an absolute must yet.

From Jayco:

To secure the #1 pick, how many losses will it take?

The Raiders got the No. 1 pick in the draft this year and finished 3-14 last year. Since the league went to 17 games in 2021, the team with the first pick finished 3-14 every year, except once when it was the Carolina Panthers at 2-15. So that’s your gauge.

From Jeff:

Hey Alain, I totally respect the call by the staff to give the PS players the first look. We do have the opportunity to snag a player off practice squad, let them be the third back for a few weeks, and then proceed to try to fill the hole left by Achane. I am not foolish enough to think that De’Von was replaceable, but I do think we can salvage the situation. As others have mentioned, it forces the OC and Coach to think a bit more and spread the ball around. Not a bad thing, because the offense has been stale for years at this point and this was also a negative of McDaniel's efforts. That being said, I'll toss out the name Israel Abanikanda. He's a PS player for the Cowboys currently and he does have experience, solid tape, pro and college level. He was someone I hoped the Dolphins would take a look at in later rounds. Have you seen anything, or heard anything about this prospect or about the Dolphins taking a look at PS-level players that are available for any needs we may have? Thank you for your efforts as always.

Hey Jeff, rest assured the Dolphins never stop looking at practice squads around the league and they’re not afraid to poach, as they’ve already done with Andre Jones Jr. and this past week Shaka Heyward. I was intrigued by Abanikanda when he came out of Pitt, but he clearly has yet to make his mark. I said from the beginning it likely was going to be either of the two practice squad running backs on the roster who got the call, and it’s looking like that’s how it’s playing out.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Does the Dolphins offense have a chance vs the Vikings defense; will they be able to play well against all those blitzes the Vikings send?

Hey Jorge, that’s the big question, right? One thing for sure, they won’t be caught by surprise because that’s what Minnesota does every game. But what the Vikings also do is present a look with a heavy blitz and then drop back their rushers. It’s part of what makes the Minnesota defense so successful. To expect the Dolphins to completely neutralize the pass rush isn’t realistic; the question is how much can they limit the damage it does.