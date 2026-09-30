Why Rodriguez Already Looks Like a Generational Pick for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins don't exactly have a great track record when it comes to taking linebacker early in the draft, but they sure look like they nailed it this time with Jacob Rodriguez.

It's obviously too soon to be taking victory laps, but the early returns hardly could be any more impressive, from simply being able to handle the green dot responsibilities from his very first game, to the 14-tackle game in the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and then to his acrobatic interception plus three tackles for loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener last Sunday.

Rodriguez has made enough of an impression, in fact, that he's become the better favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to Draft Kings. He's listed +400, ahead of top 10 picks David Bailey, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese.

The Dolphins have had one winner of the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in their history, that being defensive tackle Tim Bowens in 1994. Fellow linebacker John Offerdahl earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year from the Pro Football Writers Association in 1986.

RODRIGUEZ A RARE BREED

Like Rodriguez this year, Offerdahl was a second-round pick for the Dolphins, and he also was the last linebacker Miami took early in the draft and became a standout.

Since then, the list of Dolphins linebackers drafted in the first or second round consists of Rick Graf in 1987, Aubrey Beavers in 1994, Eddie Moore in 2003, Koa Misi in 2010 and Raekwon McMillan in 2017.

The only one of those who was even remotely productive was Misi, but he hardly was a difference-maker.

This is what Rodriguez has been for Miami. Through three games, he's already got 28 tackles, with the three for loss plus his interception, making him the only player in the NFL with at least the 25-3-1 trifecta. Of players with at least 25 tackles, Nakobe Dean of the Las Vegas Raiders is the only other one who also has an interception.

At his current pace, Rodriguez would finish with 158 tackles. Offerdahl led the Dolphins in tackles in his rookie year with 135. Zach Thomas led the entire NFL in tackles as a rookie fifth-round pick in 1996 with 180.

On his way to leading the NFL last season with 186 tackles, Jordyn Brooks had 26 tackles in the first three games.

Rodriguez's prospect grade on NFL.com suggested him as someone who "will eventually be a plus starter," but we can scratch the "eventually" from that start.

Because the Dolphins are in full rebuilding mode, wins and losses aren't what the 2026 season is about. It's about the development of the rookies and young players and identifying future cornerstones.

Safe to say, Rodriguez already looks like one of those.

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