Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Examining Whether the National Media Is Being Unfair

Part 2 of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, how's the GOAT of Dolphins coverage doing? There were a lot of people, myself included, that thought Tua would have benefited more from 1 star WR and a better line. I think that's what he's getting now. Would you be surprised if he turned it around?

Hey Jason, thanks for the kind words. At this point, I think Tua is what he is as a quarterback and I think he’ll put up good stats if the circumstances around him are ideal but will struggle when he’s asked to do some heavy lifting — assuming he ends up winning the Falcons starting job.

From Jayco:

I see Tyrel Dodson and Jaylen Wright as possible surprise roster cuts. Do you have any names to be on the lookout for?

Hey Jay, those are two good names, though Dodson is coming off a pretty good season. Given the nature of the Dolphins roster with so many newcomers and so many unproven players, it’s difficult to come up with surprising potential cuts, to be honest. If I have to come up with somebody, then maybe I’ll go with somebody like Storm Duck. Again, I’m only mentioning him to come up with a name. My expectation is there probably won’t be so much as an eye-opening cut this year.

HAFLEY, MARIN0 AND LINEBACKERS

From Dan Ford:

Coach Hafley wants his players to jog off the field, and his receivers to block away from the ball. Generally speaking, are players receptive to these mandates, and specifically, did his players comply at Boston College and Green Bay?

Hey Dan, players generally are receptive to anything if they believe in the coach. Add to that the fact the Dolphins roster is made up of mostly unproven players, and it would be a shock if there was any push-back whatsoever on doing the extra things necessary to win. And all the reports from BC about Hafley as head coach or Green Bay about his work as defensive coordinator were positive in terms of how his players responded to him. So I don’t this as being remotely an issue.

From CC_Hall13:

Hi Alain…iyo…what were Dan Marino’s best games as a Dolphin and why?…follow up question…are Dan and Troy collaborating in the org or doing different tasks each? Thanks again for your insights!!!

Hey CC, the signature game of Marino’s career probably had to be the 1994 season opener against New England and it was because it was his first game after his torn Achilles tendon injury and it showed there still was plenty left and he was back. Another was the 1984 season opener at Washington when he threw five touchdown passes because torching the defending NFC champion that way to start his second season was a major statement and it served as a prelude to his brilliant MVP season. As for his role and that of Troy Aikman, I wouldn’t overstate Aikman’s role at this time, but they both provide feedback on certain key decisions.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain, do you think any of the LB drafted in 2026 can get a starting MLB role?

Hey Jorge, the one who could get that done would be Jacob Rodriguez because Trey Moore and Kyle Louis are more hybrid players, with Moore an edge/linebacker and Louis a safety/weakside backer. I can see Rodriguez in the starting lineup at some point, but wouldn’t expect it to happen right away.

COULD ZACH SIELER SLIDE OUTSIDE?

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

The Dolphins in all likelihood are going to have problems getting pressure off the edge with the players currently on the roster. Some players might be shifted outside more so than in their previous seasons. I know Sieler has the power to move men but does he have the speed to get pressure on the QB from the edge? If he is not used on the outside, who are some DTs that could be asked to play outside that could be effective?

Hey Dana, no, I don’t see Sieler has been an outside guy on the defensive line. The two I see being used in that role at times in 2026 are Kenneth Grant and Zeek Biggers.

From Marcus Zahn:

Do you feel that the national media is in a negative bias tsunami towards the Dolphins? I know expectations with 60% dead cap and a full rebuild are low but it stills seems over the top.

Hey Marcus, no, I don’t believe and I’ve never believed this idea that the national media hates the Dolphins. The thing is when it comes to predictions is the safest thing to do always is to base everything on what players and teams have accomplished most recently, and the reality is the Dolphins have too many rookies and unproven players to be able to confidently predict clear success in 2026. It certainly may play out that way, but it’s just as likely the team will struggle and it’s a much safer prediction. But, again, no, there’s no bias against Miami. Their lack of success through the years simply hasn’t given them the benefit of the doubt.