Dolphins Friday Mailbag: What's the Ceiling for a Smaller Biggers?

Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI weekend mailbag:

From Rich McQuillen:

I heard Zeke Smallers is down 12 pounds so far. Magical thinking question: What if he able to take a big 2nd year leap; there are talks of him sliding over from 3-4 DE to 4-3 big edge. What if his pass rush improves enough to not only set the edge but also generate 8 sacks?

Hey Rich, yes, Jeff Hafley mentioned both Zeek Biggers and Kenneth Grant as players who could get snaps at defensive end with four down linemen, and Biggers does look leaner in 2026 than he did as a rookie. Where I might slow you down is thinking eight sacks is a reasonable expectation. I think that would be beyond anybody’s wildest dreams because he’s just flat-out not a natural pass rusher.

From Mark Rodriguez:

Do you think this team will be better, worse or the same as the 2019 Miami Dolphins?

Hey Mark, funny you should ask that because I just recently posted a story comparing the rosters of the 2026 and 2019 teams and came away with the conclusion this group is clearly better. Having said that, the schedule also appears tougher heading into the season than it was in 2019, so that could affect the won-loss record. For those Dolphins fans who don’t recall, the Dolphins ended up 5-11 in 2019 after starting 0-7 and all outside expectations are that the Dolphins might have a tough time reaching five wins in 2026. I don’t expect another 0-7 start, but can see a similar final record.

PLAYERS, POSITIONS TO WATCH IN CAMP

From Mark Lever:

Anything you’re looking for when preseason starts? Players or positions that you’ll have your eye on?

There are a lot of positions that intrigue me, none more than the offensive line and the secondary because those will determine a lot about not only the 2026 season but the foreseeable future for Miami given the high number of young players at both spots. As for players, the only answer here has to be Malik Willis to see if he’s got the goods and whether there’s a chance the Dolphins have their franchise quarterback in place.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! Have some questions on total opposite (Dolphins) subjects. By now I'm sure you've heard/read how Sean Payton wanted to demote himself to Assistant HC & have Bill Belichick be HC of Denver long enough to beat Shula's all-time win record. I get that they are friends but doesn't sound too classy to me. You? I have to remember this is same HC suspended for a season for "Bountygate.” Will Denver try & lay 70+ on Miami? Opposite question is who would you consider the Dolphins’ all time one-season-hit wonder ? I would vote year 2000 Lamar Smith. Who gets your vote? Always appreciate & look forward to all the best written work on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com & the two best Podcasts out there, All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts.

Thanks as always, Dave. Two very interesting questions. Yeah, I not only heard but wrote about that wild Payton/Belichick story and I’m not sure how I feel about it. Yeah, it does seem a little weird if they had gone ahead with it. As for Denver trying to put 70 on the Dolphins, they do not have the kind of explosive offense to make it happen. The Dolphins were able to do that in 2023 because of all the speed they had outside with Hill, Waddle and Achane (even Robbie Anderson) that could produce instant big plays. As for the one-season wonder question, that’s a great one right there and Lamar Smith would be a great choice. I also might offer maybe Delvin Williams in 1978 or Chad Pennington in 2008 off the top of my head.

WILLIS, WRESTLING AND "WOW" MOVES

From MiamiMike:

Your opinion/forecast on Malik Willis numbers for the season. And which WR/TE leads the team in catches/yards/TDs? Same rate, forecast on Achane production. Love your work, loyal follower.

Hey Mike, if you’re a loyal follower, you know how much I just loooove trying to project individual stats, like not at all. But since you asked, I’ll go with 3,200 passing yards for Willis with 22 TDs and nine picks and 422 rushing yards. The leader in catches, yards and TDs will be Jalen Tolbert, and Achane will rush for 1,087 yards and catch 58 passes. And do not hold me to any of those.

From Ed Helinski:

Alain, with all of the new players, not sure if this can be answered but here goes. In your opinion, current Dolphins player or coach could cut the best pro wrestling promo? Makes no difference if babyface or heel promo.

Hey Ed, props for the unique question and that would have been very easy last year (Tyreek). Now, hmm, the three guys I have in mind are Zach Sieler (who would be very low-key but could be very menacing), Jordan Phillips and my ultimate winner here Tyrel Dodson. I see him as having the big personality that would enable him to do some impressive wrestling yapping.

From Mike McDonald:

Hello Alain, regarding the Dolphins’ off-season so far: What is your "Wow! They nailed it" move? Conversely, what is your "What the heck are they doing" move?

Hey Michael, for the biggest “wow” move, I still have to go with the signing of Malik Willis, though I wouldn’t add the “they nailed it” part because I don’t know if they nailed it. I do know I love them taking the shot because of the great risk-reward ratio and that’s what I look for, especially at the quarterback position. As for the move I questioned or left me shaking my head, there’s not really one that jumps out at me. I’d be inclined to maybe go with Kadyn Proctor as the first-round pick because I really liked the idea of taking Caleb Downs as a foundational piece on defense. But that’s a very minor complaint.