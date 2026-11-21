Part 1 of a pre-Bills game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From LanguageMajor:

Would another team signing Daniel Jones have to pick up his contract? Would JES do that?

Only if Jones is claimed off waivers, which all players now are subject to after being released because the trade deadline has passed. If no team claims Jones in the first 24 hours, then he becomes a free agent, Indy is totally responsible for what’s left on his contract and he negotiates an entirely new contract with a new team. And I would be shocked if Jon-Eric Sullivan even gave the idea of adding Jones any consideration considering he's been in the league for a long time and it's pretty clear by now his ceiling is solid backup.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain, how do you think the Dolphins are going to be able to stop the run without Sieler, Biggers and Jordan; how is the new QB going to have a chance with that OL play we have been seen lately?

Hey Jorge, how to stop the run without those three players is going to be a huge challenge and this is where head coach Jeff Hafley is going to have to come up with something creative because you can’t ask the D-tackle replacements to be able to do what Sieler, Biggers and Phillips. Whether that means moving the safeties closer to the line of scrimmage or maybe using more big bodies up front, I’m not sure, but something will have to be done. Protecting the QB has been a problem all season, and I think the best way to protect Kyle McCord is calling more short passes.

From SciGuy17:

While he had a fairly good game (against the Colts), what's going on with Patrick Paul this season? He seems universally ranked in bottom third of OTs. This was not the ceiling we expected.

I’m not sure what rankings you’re using, though Pro Football Focus does have Paul 50th among 72 graded tackles, which indeed is bottom third. I’m also not sure whose expectations you’re referencing, though it was fair to hope he could take another step in 2026 after his obvious jump from his rookie to his second season. As it stands right now, Paul looks like a solid left tackle, but there’s probably another level he can reach.

From Richard Long:

Hey Poup, beyond current players improving by next season, which 5-6 positions do you think Sully will need to find upgrades for either in the draft or FA to get this team to .500 next year? (Have gone to games since 1967.)

Hey Richard, yeah, there’s no shortage of positions where the Dolphins could use upgrades and my list would include quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, right guard, right tackle, edge defender, cornerback and safety.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! One comment on Colts game before questions. First time in a post-game press conference that Hafley looked PO'd. Love to see it. I give Dolphins winning at Buffalo about 5% .You have one league's top rushing offenses vs. a seriously depleted D-Line. 2nd start QB in a hostile environment, leaky O-Line, etc. How does Miami cope with a stacked box? Wondering why Miami doesn't use more play action against the stacked box. Showing my age, they should hire Steve DeBerg to teach it. Best-play action QB ever IMHO. Of course it would help to have WRs that could get open . Even if defense gets pressure, we all know Josh Allen senses it and takes off for 10 or so yards . Defense has its hands full. Thoughts? As always, appreciate all the great written content on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com plus the best two podcasts out there with All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective!

Hey Dave, thanks as always for the kind words. Think you partly answered your own question about not calling more play-action passes, that being the lack of wide receivers getting open on a regular basis. The pass protection also has been leaky most of the season and play action creates an ever-so-slight delay in the quarterback dropping back. And, yes, Steve DeBerg was the master at ball handling. The defense most definitely will have its hands full and it may be that their best hope is to make Allen uncomfortable and watching him force things.

From Ed Helinski:

How do you see the Buffalo game shaking out? Or maybe a gut reaction is a better tool?

Hey Ed, this obviously is a tough matchup for the Dolphins because of the talent gap, though the possibility of the Bills looking past Miami to their Thanksgiving night showdown against Kansas City certainly exists. My gut tells me the Bills come out sluggish, the Dolphins are feisty as always, it’s a close game at halftime, but then Buffalo pulls away in the second half.

From militantlya:

Hola, Alain. It was good to see Tim Graham talking with you, but his beard made me feel ancient. At least you look tanned, rested and ready to serve. How long before the Dolphins plug you into the D-line?

LOL … for those not aware, Tim Graham covers the Bills for The Athletic (used to cover the Dolphins for the Palm Beach Post) and we had a great conversation on the All Dolphins Podcast earlier this week. And the Dolphins probably would sign right now anybody and everybody who could help them on the defensive line, first hoping that new additions Keith Cooper Jr. and Jordan Jefferson can deliver and that Kenneth Grant can take a big step forward.

From FishyFootball:

Why don't Dolphins throw more deep passes to loosen 8 man boxes?

It’s all fine and dandy to want to throw deep passes on a regular basis, but that requires good pass protection and receivers who can get open deep, and the Dolphins aren’t necessarily gifted in either area.