Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Who Is the One Player Who Can't Fail in 2026?

Part 2 of the Fourth of July weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From They call me Doc!:

Prior to the draft, I think you said safety was Fins’ biggest need. All things considered, what would you now put as their biggest weakness as well as biggest strength heading into training camp? Thanks.

Hey Doc, looking at positions, yeah, I still safety would be at the top (or bottom) of my list, followed by wide receiver, edge defender and tight end. As for the biggest strength, it still looks like linebacker to me, and I actually like the quarterback room (understanding that Willis is unproven) and the D-tackle spot.

From Richard B:

World Cup is played on grass. Have heard some NFL players that they would prefer grass to artificial turf. Will grass be eventually installed in all open air stadiums? What is stopping NFL from doing this? Thanks.

Hey Richard, as with everything, it’s all about money and what it costs to maintain a grass surface as opposed to artificial turf. It’s not like players haven’t called for grass surfaces before, though, and nothing has been done yet.

From Jon Russell:

Hi Alain. First question: Who is your favorite Canadian sporting hero? Secondly, what would the Fins FO consider a good season for Willis given the squad limitations? TD to INT ratio, passing yards or dual threat stats?

Hey Jon, I think my favorite Canadian sporting hero would have to be Mario Lemieux or Wayne Gretzky, who both belong in the conversation for best hockey player ever. As for Willis, I’ve addressed this many times that I don’t think stats should be used to determine his effectiveness in 2026. But since you asked, I’d like to say at least a 2:1 TD:INT ratio, at least 3,000 passing yards, and around 500 rushing yards.

From Chris Shields:

Thanks for all the great content. What position battle are you most looking forward to in camp? What position group do you have more faith in than the average fan, and vice versa which group are you a “little queasy“ about more than fans.

Hey Chris, the position battle I’m most looking forward to would be at cornerback, with wide receiver a close second. And I have a lot more faith in that cornerback group than I think a lot of fans do. Conversely, I’m not sure I’m as big on the running back position as many because I need to see some consistency from either Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright because I’m always going to be worried about De’Von Achane’s durability.

WOULD VETERAN WR BECOME MENTOR OR PROGRESS STOPPER?

From Thomas Hudson:

Every time someone asks if the Dolphins would be interested in some big-name veteran WR, the answer is always the same. They are in the twilight of their career and could be a progress stopper for one of the younger players. But isn't there something to be said for the idea of a veteran WR who is willing to come in and be more of a mentor to the young guys and not so much a game-day contributor? The Dolphins are really short on experience in the WR room, and it seems like it might be useful to have someone who has seen a lot to come in and provide some veteran insight. Or is the whole idea of a calming veteran influence just something teams say to justify signing an old player the fans know is over the hill?

Hey Thomas, it’s an interesting point you bring up and I would start addressing it by saying that asking an established veteran to come in to just mentor younger wide receivers is a pretty tough sell. Also understand that there’s a diva factor associated with a lot of established wide receivers, and the Dolphins aren’t in the market for divas right now considering where they are as an organization. And the bottom line is the Dolphins have coaches to bring the young wide receivers along. Having a mentor at the position is great, but that shouldn’t be the basis for a signing and, yes, the idea of progress stoppers is counter to what the Dolphins have going on right now.

From John Pardue:

Alain, when rookies report a week early, will you guys see them on the field or is it off-field work for them?

Hey John, yes, it’s off-field work for rookies for that one week before veterans report. Our first exposure will come in the first training camp practice, which I suspect will be Wednesday, July 29.

From Infamous D Lamar:

Any info on Marco Wilson? He is a Florida guy and was a good CB in college. Has he shown any flashes for a rebirth or awakening while being back home to play and earn a spot?

Hey Lamar, Wilson is one of the many reclamation projects the Dolphins have at cornerback along with their young returning players, so it’s easy to get lost in that large group. Having said that, I did notice Wilson during the spring practices open to the media and thought overall he looked pretty good. But I still think he’s got a tough road ahead to make the 53-man roster.

From John Fiorino:

What’s the one thing with this team in 2026 that can’t fail? The one player, coach or unit on this team that if it’s a mess it would put huge doubts going forward?

Hey John, that is an excellent question and I’m going to resist going with the normal answer of the quarterback because the Dolphins absolutely can pivot away from Malik Willis if he badly struggles in 2026. I’m thinking instead of Kadyn Proctor as a player and maybe the offensive line as a whole because if there’s no progress with that group next season and Proctor leaves question marks, that would not bode particularly well for the future.

From Ed Helinski:

Alain, what’s your typical Fourth of July weekend look like? And do you parlay Canada Day into it?

Hey Ed, interesting question. Fourth of July involves getting together with friends for a pool BBQ and, no, I don’t parlay it. I did, however, used to host a Canada Day party at my house.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Who is the person most responsible for success or failure for the Miami Dolphins in the 2026 season?

Hey Dana, that’s another good question and the easy answer always is the quarterback because he’s the one directly involved in the most plays and therefore has the most influence on the results. So Malik Willis should be first here, but I’d throw in De’Von Achane and Chop Robinson in there as well.