Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Trying to Predict Statistical Leaders for 2026

Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend of June 2026:

From BabyLeg:

Is there any interest in bringing in a veteran wide receiver to boost the WR room? Deebo? Diggs?

Don’t see it, either from the Dolphins’ perspective or that of those players when they likely will have better options somewhere else in terms of finding a team that can compete. Teams in the early stages of a rebuilding project don’t make sense for high-end veterans and just look at the Dolphins signing of the offseason. Adding Deebo or Diggs would go contrary to the blueprint they’ve used all year, even if they would add some punch to a much-maligned group.

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hi Poup, if Willis is even this season, meaning not great against bad defenses and not mediocre against good defenses, but good for 17 games: 210 ypg/ 2:1 TD ratio/ 30 ypg rushing. Do we build around that or draft replacement?

Hey Luis, I discussed this in the Saturday mailbag, and I’ll repeat it here that we can’t reduce everything to numbers. We have to see how Willis’ 2026 stats are accumulated. Again, Drake Maye had 15 touchdowns and 10 picks as a rookie in 2024 and the Patriots still knew they had their guy.

From Mark Lever:

What’s our cap space looking like after we sign all our draft class? Are we going to make any more splashes in free agency? Who would you take?

Hey Mark, the Dolphins’ cap space after the draft pick signings was around $12.3 million and it’s now a little less because of the Aaron Brewer extension, the details of which have yet to be released. Regardless of the amount, I just continue to believe there is little to no chance the Dolphins will make any kind of splash move other than a Jordyn Brooks contract extension. Jon-Eric Sullivan himself has said not to expect anything big and that would follow the M.O. with which the Dolphins have operated.

CHANGING DIVISIONS

From Mike Jones:

Alain, thank you for your amazing work. Previously I ranted about the silly division Miami resides in and the disadvantages it causes. You deftly mentioned Miami missing its chance in 2002 to leave. Do you feel the current team leaders decide differently if given the chance?

Hey Mike, thanks for the kind words. First, the person who turned down the opportunity to join the AFC South in 2002 was owner Wayne Huizenga and it was mainly because he wanted to preserve the rivalries with the Jets, Bills and Patriots. Stephen Ross has strong New York connections through his real estate empire and I would have a hard time believing he’d make a decision different than what Huizenga did. Now, if that kind of choice were left up to Daniel Sillman, Ross’ son-in-law who’s already involved in team workings, maybe it would be different but I somehow doubt it. As the saying goes, when it comes to the idea of the Dolphins moving to the AFC South, that ship has sailed.

From Chris Shields:

Give me your prediction for the following statistical leaders: Leading receiver? (2nd) leading rusher? Leading tackler not named Brooks? Sack leader? Int leader?

Hey Chris, here goes (with the obligatory disclaimer that I’m answering because you asked and I am not to be held to those predictions): Leading receiver will be Jalen Tolbert, second-leading rusher will be Ollie Gordon II, leading tackler not named Brooks will be Tyrel Dodson, sack leader will be Chop Robinson, INT leader will be Chris Johnson.

From Kyle Hostetter:

Who’s one player you think people would be surprised to hear will be a big contributor in this year’s team?

Hey Kyle, another prediction question, so I’ll go with the same disclaimer. My answer here would be David Ojabo, a solid free agent acquisition who has kind of flown under the radar. Think he’ll play a good role as an edge defender.

WHEN PATRICK PAUL BECAME THE REAL DEAL

From Thomas Hudson:

One thing that would help the Dolphins more than any other would be Savaiinaea taking a big step forward. We know it is hard to judge linemen this early in the offseason. But thinking back to last year, at what point was it obvious that Patrick Paul was not the same player he was as a rookie? I know Paul was the exception rather than the rule, so we shouldn't expect that big a step from Jonah. Will he also likely be held back a little by the new offense, or will he benefit from having a more mobile QB who can cover him better when he blows a block?

Hey Thomas, the offense will have some tweaks, but the principles will remain the same, so there won’t be an adjustment from that sense. If memory serves, it became apparent maybe halfway through training camp or a little after that Paul was ready to take a big jump in his second season.

From CC_Hall13:

Hi Alain…why do you think Mr. Ross refuses to go back to the more popular older jerseys year-round instead of just special weeks? Any chance of this happening soon or is he too stubborn on this issue? Clearly they are a better look in my humble opinion…your thoughts?

I continue to be amazed at how big a deal this is for a lot of fans, but all the reporting (including comments from Dan Marino) has suggested that Stephen Ross likes the fresher look of the new uniforms and there has been nothing to suggest a permanent return to the old unis. There’s a marketing component to the question that also probably plays a role. The bottom line is there’s been nothing to suggest anything happening in that direction anytime soon.

THE OPTIONS AT WR, AND WHAT ABOUT KEENAN ALLEN?

From Rich McQuillen:

The D-line seems to be emerging, with Grant posting a 76 PFF in week 17, and Phillips with an 81.1 PFF in week 18. Jonah had a 29.1 PFF in week 18. With RG competition from DJ Campbell, Salyer, Meyer, Priebe, Cox, etc. do you think Jonah will improve enough to start in week 1?

Hey Rich, my best guess at this point is that Jonah Savaiinaea indeed will be the Week 1 starter at right guard but a change could be coming early in the season if he struggles in, say, the first month. The new regime has no allegiance to Savaiinaea because he wasn’t their draft pick, but his ceiling based on the physical traits will make Jeff Hafley and his staff want to give him every chance to reach his potential.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain, what are your three best receiver options for Malik Willis in 2026?

Hey Jorge, I’m going to answer with both wide receiver options, which would be Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell) and then simply “receiver” (as in all targets in the passing game) with Washington, Greg Dulcich and De’Von Achane.

From Bluefin02:

Would you call Keenan Allen see if he’s interested?

Very simple answer: no. Keenan Allen has had a great career, but he’s nearing the end and he wouldn’t move the needle very much for the offense, in addition to the concern about being a progress stopper. Besides, why would Allen want to join a team not likely to contend?