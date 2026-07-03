The Key Line in the Glowing Dolphins Offseason Evaluation

The Miami Dolphins' drastic approach to their offseason wasn't a winner for every media analyst with a microphone or a keyboard, but it's gotten his share of high marks.

The latest example came this week from ESPN writer Seth Walder, who gave the Dolphins an A-minus grade for their offseason and listed it third behind only those of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins went about blowing up their roster and moving on from several high-profile — and highly paid — veterans such as Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In the process, the Dolphins not only weakened their roster but also saddled themselves with a record amount of dead cap space, cap money devoted to players no longer with the team.

What the Dolphins essentially did was set themselves up to take a step back in 2026 with the hope they'll take many steps forward as early as 2027.

Even though you won't hear them say the word, the Dolphins decided to rebuild.

After years of falling short of the ultimate goal or even the goal of simply winning a playoff game, the Dolphins decided the status quo just wasn't going to do.

It was a bold strategy, to be sure.

It was a strategy that Walder praised.

THE KEY LINE IS THE DOLPHINS ASSESSMENT

While he praised the Dolphins' work, Walder did question the decision to trade Waddle after the release of Hill because it left new quarterback Malik Willis without proven talent at wide receiver — with a current top six that features two journeyman newcomers in Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, three rookie draft picks in Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr., and the returning receiving leader in Malik Washington and his mediocre 6.9-yard receiving average.

It says here that while, sure, not having high-end talent at wide receiver will make Willis' job tougher in 2026, that won't or shouldn't keep Sullivan and Hafley from being able to determine whether Willis can be the long-term answer at quarterback or they need to look elsewhere (like the top of the 2027 draft).

"Considering the Dolphins rank third in 2027 cap space, per OverTheCap.com, could they have added a middle-class free agent at wide receiver, edge rusher, tight end, cornerback or safety to raise the floor?" Walder wrote. "Sure. But it's hard to knock them too much considering how intentional they've been about their rebuild."

And that's just the point.

The Dolphins were remarkably consistent in their approach throughout the offseason when it came to adding new players.

Outside of Willis, the Dolphins were giving one-year, prove-it contracts to low-demand players at or close to the veteran minimum salary. He's the only newcomer whose cap number in 2026 will even reach $2 million.

Take Atwell, for example. He made $10 million with the L.A. Rams in 2025; he signed with the Dolphins for one year and $1.3 million.

Keep this in mind when you start seeing reports on various websites suggesting landing places for big-name players, whether it be Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk.

Somehow, the Dolphins wind up often being mentioned.

Based on the way the Dolphins have operated this year, none of those make any sense.

Whatsoever.

The only big spending the Dolphins have done has been in the form of the extensions for De'Von Achane and Aaron Brewer, with Jordyn Brooks possibly next, and the signing of Willis.

When the Dolphins do make additional roster acquisitions in the coming weeks and months, there's every reason to believe they'll follow the same pattern of what they've done all year.

The Dolphins have been committed to their blueprint as they embark on this rebuilding project and they're not likely to change.

Nor should they.

Because we're with Walder here in being behind what they did this offseason.